Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  GomSpace Group AB    GOMX   SE0008348304

GOMSPACE GROUP AB

(GOMX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

GomSpace : provider of nanosatellites) announces its annual report for 2018 Read more

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/29/2019 | 07:22pm EDT

GomSpace (provider of nanosatellites) announces its annual report for 2018.

The report is available on the Company's homepage (www.gomspace.com).

For more information, please contact:

Niels Buus (CEO)

Tel: +45 40 31 55 57

Email: nbu@gomspace.com

About Gomspace Group AB

The Company's business operations are mainly conducted through the wholly-owned Danish subsidiary, GomSpace A/S, with operational office in Aalborg, Denmark. GomSpace is a space company with a mission to be engaged in the global market for space systems and services by introducing new products, i.e. components, platforms and systems based on innovation within professional nanosatellites. The Company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier exchange under the ticker GOMX. FNCA Sweden AB, info@fnca.se, +46-8-528 00 399 is the Company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit our website on www.gomspace.com.
------------------------------------------------------------
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/gomspace-a-s/r/gomspace--provider-of-nanosatellites--announces-its-annual-report-for-2018,c2776371
The following files are available for download:
https://mb.cision.com/Main/14387/2776371/1016686.pdf
https://mb.cision.com/Public/14387/2776371/93471e41ce8cec7f.pdf Årsrapport 2018 online
https://mb.cision.com/Public/14387/2776371/875cc8af370774f5.pdf Annual Report 2018 online
https://news.cision.com/gomspace-a-s/i/financial-report,c2600697 Financial report

Disclaimer

GomSpace Group AB published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 23:21:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GOMSPACE GROUP AB
07:22pGOMSPACE : provider of nanosatellites) announces its annual report for 2018 Read..
PU
10:31aGOMSPACE : provider of nanosatellites) announces its annual report for 2018
AQ
03/27GOMSPACE : Notice to attend the annual general meeting in GomSpace Group AB (pub..
PU
03/27GOMSPACE : Notice to attend the annual general meeting in GomSpace Group AB (pub..
AQ
03/05GOMSPACE : receives payment for the critical design review from Sky and Space Gl..
AQ
03/04GOMSPACE : 2Operate and GomSpace to boost constellation management with artifici..
AQ
02/28GOMSPACE : provider of nanosatellites) announces its quarterly results for the f..
AQ
01/21GOMSPACE : ESA and GomSpace Sign Contract for Advanced Nanosatellite to join the..
AQ
01/04GOMSPACE : comments on non-payment from our customer Sky and Space Global Read m..
PU
01/04GOMSPACE : comments on non-payment from our customer Sky and Space Global
AQ
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 179 M
EBIT 2019 -90,0 M
Net income 2019 -90,0 M
Finance 2019 144 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 3,80x
EV / Sales 2020 2,25x
Capitalization 824 M
Chart GOMSPACE GROUP AB
Duration : Period :
GomSpace Group AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Niels Buus Chief Executive Officer
Jukka Pekka Pertola Chairman
Troels Dalsgard Nørmølle Chief Financial Officer
Klaus W. Ahlbech Director-Research & Development
Jesper Jespersen Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOMSPACE GROUP AB89
THALES3.04%25 157
GARMIN35.20%16 220
CHINA SPACESAT CO., LTD.40.65%4 285
GUANGZHOU HAIGE COMMUNICNS GRP INCORP CO--.--%3 257
OHB SE15.86%702
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About