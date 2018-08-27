GomSpace : welcomes Chief Production Officer in Executive and Top Management Team Read more

GomSpace welcomes Chief Production Officer in Executive and Top Management TeamA maturing business and well-tested technology has driven GomSpace to its current orientation swifting from prototype to serial production. Already, GomSpace has a combined order book and pipeline for 500-700 nanosatellites and is currently setting the scene to ramp up production committed to meet orders in pipeline and more to come. Setting the team, GomSpace welcomes upfront a new member to its excecutive and top management team, Peter Høy, who will henceforward act as Chief Production Officer with GomSpace.GomSpace A/S has appointed Peter Høy as Chief Production Officer with effect from 15th August. Peter Høy has acted as Production Director with GomSpace since September 2017. Based on a strong profile with years of experience in change management within production, Peter Høy will be responsible for GomSpace's organizational change and commitment to serial production. Peter Høy has worked with industrial optimization across borders and counts records as the CEO of EuroCom Industries, Executive Vice President in Trane & Trane, Site Manager in Martin Professional as well as managing director for Center for Logistik og Samarbejde.

GomSpace has already taken several steps towards serial production, and in past years, the company has produced thousands of components to commercial, academic markets and segments in the defence and security industry plus ESA and NASA. Last year, GomSpace sat out to produce for nanosatellite constellation orders in which the capacity remains one satellite per week. The goal, however, is to ramp up to one satellite per day which will considerably challenge existing standards in the industry and put GomSpace in a position of the business' no. 1 manufacturer of nanosatellites.

In particular, nanosatellite constellation orders for Sky and Space Global, Aistech Space and Aerial & Maritime will dominate GomSpace's serial production.

- 'We're facing orders worth hundreds of millions of Danish Kroner, and even though we've already shown that we can handle complex challenges, we need to strengthen the production and management further. Every day, we're writing a little bit of world history because it's the first time this kind of production takes place. We are indeed proud of that. The new management team gives us a firm belief that we can handle even larger orders on a global scale in the future', says Niels Buus, CEO in GomSpace.

The space industry grows considerably across the globe, and looking at venture capital investments, current focus is on business models that can embrace the commercial use of nanosatellites. As one of the world's leading manufacturers of such satellites, GomSpace is very well equipped to benefit from this development.

