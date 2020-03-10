GomSpace publ : and RBC Signals Sign MoU to Strengthen Ground Segment Collaboration Read more

GomSpace and RBC Signals Sign MoU to Strengthen Ground Segment Collaboration

RBC Signals, the multi-national provider of flexible and cost-effective space communication services, and GomSpace, the manufacturer of nanosatellite solutions and operations services, today announced an MoU. The technology agreement will ensure that their companies' respective solutions are fully integrated.

The MoU includes:

· GomSpace will continue to support future versions of RBC Signals through its 'Mega-Constellation Operations Platform', which will be available for customers through GomSpace's 'operations-as-a-service' offering.

· RBC Signals will support current and future versions of GomSpace communication systems.

· GomSpace and RBC Signals will ensure future compatibility and service availability by coordinating updates to APIs, firmware and hardware releases.

The collaboration is non-exclusive and allows customers to choose from compatible complementary services that best fit their mission needs.

'We are very pleased to continue to extend our integration with commercially available ground station networks - now including RBC Signals. With this collaboration, we will extend the operational capabilities of our Operations Service for the present and future GomSpace communication systems and increase the ground station coverage and availability for GomSpace customers through RBC Signals' network,' says Niels Buus, CEO of GomSpace.

'We are excited to collaborate with GomSpace,' says Christopher Richins, founder and CEO of RBC Signals. 'This agreement will enhance our offerings and bring more opportunities to both companies by bringing more comprehensive customer solutions to the market.'

For more information, please contact:

Niels Buus (CEO) for GomSpace

Tel: +45 40 31 55 57

E-mail: nbu @ gomspace.com

Julie Fornaro for RBC Signals

Tel: +1 562 587 3957

Email: juliemfornaro @ me.com

About GomSpace Group AB

The company's business operations are mainly conducted through the wholly-owned Danish subsidiary, GomSpace A/S, with operational office in Aalborg, Denmark. GomSpace is a space company with a mission to be engaged in the global market for space systems and services by introducing new products, i.e. components, platforms and systems based on innovation within professional nanosatellites. The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier exchange under the ticker GOMX. FNCA Sweden AB, info@fnca.se, +46-8-528 00 399 is the Company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit our website on www.gomspace.com.

About RBC Signals

RBC Signals is a global space communications provider serving satellite operators with an improved model for the delivery and processing of data from spacecraft in orbit. The company's worldwide communication network includes both company-owned and partner-owned antennas, capitalizing on the sharing economy model, for best-in-class services offering affordability, flexibility and low latency. Visit RBC Signals at www.RBCSignals.com.

------------------------------------------------------------

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/gomspace-a-s/r/gomspace-and-rbc-signals-sign-mou-to-strengthen-ground-segment-collaboration,c3055127

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14387/3055127/1208543.pdf Release

https://news.cision.com/gomspace-a-s/i/gomspace-agreement,c2760247 GomSpace Agreement