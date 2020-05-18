Gooch & Housego : 18 May 20 – Timing of FY20 Interim Results Announcement

Log in
05/18/2020 | 03:41am EDT

For immediate release

18 May 2020

Gooch & Housego PLC

("G&H" or the "Group")

Notification of Half Year Results

Gooch & Housego PLC (AIM: GHH), the specialist manufacturer of optical components and systems, will announce its results for the six months ended 31 March 2020 on Tuesday 2 June 2020.

A conference call for analysts will be held at 9.30am on the morning of 2 June 2020; analysts who require dial-in details, please contact Buchanan by emailing G&H@buchanan.uk.com.

For further information contact:

Mark Webster / Chris Jewell

Gooch & Housego PLC

01460 256440

Mark Court / Charlotte Slater

Buchanan

020 7466 5000

Chris Baird / Patrick Robb /

Investec Bank plc

020 7597 5970

David Anderson

Notes to editors

Gooch & Housego is a photonics technology business headquartered in Ilminster, Somerset, UK with operations in the USA and Europe. A world leader in its field, the company researches, designs, engineers and manufactures advanced photonic systems, components and instrumentation for applications in the Aerospace & Defence, Industrial, Life Sciences and Scientific Research sectors. World leading design, development and manufacturing expertise is offered across a broad range of complementary technologies.

Disclaimer

Gooch & Housego plc published this content on 18 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2020 07:40:09 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 120 M
EBIT 2020 11,2 M
Net income 2020 2,33 M
Debt 2020 16,4 M
Yield 2020 0,59%
P/E ratio 2020 118x
P/E ratio 2021 39,1x
EV / Sales2020 2,26x
EV / Sales2021 2,04x
Capitalization 255 M
Chart GOOCH & HOUSEGO PLC
Duration : Period :
Gooch & Housego PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOOCH & HOUSEGO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 1 091,25 GBp
Last Close Price 1 020,00 GBp
Spread / Highest target 27,5%
Spread / Average Target 6,99%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark John Alexander Webster Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gary Bruce Bullard Non-Executive Chairman
Christopher Adrian Jewell Chief Financial Officer & Director
Peter F. Bordui Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Brian Phillipson Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOOCH & HOUSEGO PLC-26.62%310
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC5.56%135 437
DANAHER CORPORATION6.76%115 845
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-11.97%60 689
ILLUMINA, INC.0.98%49 245
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-22.98%48 739
