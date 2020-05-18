Gooch & Housego : 18 May 20 – Timing of FY20 Interim Results Announcement

|
For immediate release
18 May 2020
Gooch & Housego PLC
("G&H" or the "Group")
Notification of Half Year Results
Gooch & Housego PLC (AIM: GHH), the specialist manufacturer of optical components and systems, will announce its results for the six months ended 31 March 2020 on Tuesday 2 June 2020.
A conference call for analysts will be held at 9.30am on the morning of 2 June 2020; analysts who require dial-in details, please contact Buchanan by emailing G&H@buchanan.uk.com.
For further information contact:
Mark Webster / Chris Jewell
Gooch & Housego PLC
01460 256440
Mark Court / Charlotte Slater
Buchanan
020 7466 5000
Chris Baird / Patrick Robb /
Investec Bank plc
020 7597 5970
David Anderson
Notes to editors
Gooch & Housego is a photonics technology business headquartered in Ilminster, Somerset, UK with operations in the USA and Europe. A world leader in its field, the company researches, designs, engineers and manufactures advanced photonic systems, components and instrumentation for applications in the Aerospace & Defence, Industrial, Life Sciences and Scientific Research sectors. World leading design, development and manufacturing expertise is offered across a broad range of complementary technologies.
