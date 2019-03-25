Log in
GOOCH & HOUSEGO PLC

GOOCH & HOUSEGO PLC

(GHH)
Gooch & Housego : 25 Mar 19 – Company Secretary Shareholding Change – G Crowe

03/25/2019 | 02:30pm EDT

Immediate Release

Gooch & Housego PLC

("G&H" or the "Company")

PDMR Shareholding

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Gareth Crowe

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Company Secretary

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Gooch & Housego Plc

b)

LEI

213800DO3D00KYOPA952

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument.

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 20 pence each

GB0002259116

b)

Nature of transaction

(1) Exercise of share options with an exercise price of zero pence per share, and (2) subsequent sale of ordinary shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

  • (1) Nil

  • (2) 1,330.0p

1,847 1,847

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

1,847 £24,565

e)

Date of the transaction

25 March 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

For further information please contact:

Gooch & Housego PLC

Mark Webster/ Andy Boteler

Tel 01460 256470

Buchanan

Mark Court/Sophie Cowles

Tel 0207 466 5000

Investec Bank plc, (NOMAD and Broker)

Patrick Robb / David Anderson

Tel 0207 597 4000

Disclaimer

Gooch & Housego plc published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2019 18:29:01 UTC
