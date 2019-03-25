Gooch & Housego : 25 Mar 19 – Company Secretary Shareholding Change – G Crowe

Immediate Release
Gooch & Housego PLC
("G&H" or the "Company")
PDMR Shareholding
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Gareth Crowe
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Company Secretary
|
b)
|
Initial notification/Amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Gooch & Housego Plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800DO3D00KYOPA952
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument.
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of 20 pence each
GB0002259116
|
b)
|
Nature of transaction
|
(1) Exercise of share options with an exercise price of zero pence per share, and (2) subsequent sale of ordinary shares
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
|
1,847 1,847
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
1,847 £24,565
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
25 March 2019
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange
|
For further information please contact:
|
Gooch & Housego PLC
|
Mark Webster/ Andy Boteler
|
Tel 01460 256470
|
Buchanan
|
Mark Court/Sophie Cowles
|
Tel 0207 466 5000
|
Investec Bank plc, (NOMAD and Broker)
|
Patrick Robb / David Anderson
|
Tel 0207 597 4000
Disclaimer
Gooch & Housego plc published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2019 18:29:01 UTC