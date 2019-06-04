Gooch & Housego : 4 Jun 19 – Director Share Purchases

4 June 2019

Gooch & Housego PLC

("G&H" or the "Company")

DIRECTORS' SHARE PURCHASES

Gooch & Housego PLC (AIM:GHH), the specialist manufacturer of photonic components and systems, announces that the Company was notified on 4 June 2019 that, on the same date, the following Directors of the Company acquired ordinary shares of 20p each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares").

Gary Bullard, Chairman, purchased 1,000 Ordinary Shares at a price of £10.33 per Ordinary Share. Following this purchase, Gary Bullard has an interest in 6,024 Ordinary Shares in the Company, representing 0.02% of the Company's total issued share capital.

David Bauernfeind, Non-Executive Director, purchased 1,500 Ordinary Shares at a price of £10.38 per Ordinary Share. Following this purchase, David Bauernfeind has an interest in 3,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company, representing 0.01% of the Company's total issued share capital.

Brian Phillipson, Non-Executive Director, purchased 954 Ordinary Shares at a price of £10.48 per Ordinary Share. Following this purchase, Brian Phillipson has an interest in 1,954 Ordinary Shares in the Company, representing 0.01% of the Company's total issued share capital.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them