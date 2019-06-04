Gooch & Housego : 4 Jun 19 – Director Share Purchases

4 June 2019
Gooch & Housego PLC
("G&H" or the "Company")
DIRECTORS' SHARE PURCHASES
Gooch & Housego PLC (AIM:GHH), the specialist manufacturer of photonic components and systems, announces that the Company was notified on 4 June 2019 that, on the same date, the following Directors of the Company acquired ordinary shares of 20p each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares").
Gary Bullard, Chairman, purchased 1,000 Ordinary Shares at a price of £10.33 per Ordinary Share. Following this purchase, Gary Bullard has an interest in 6,024 Ordinary Shares in the Company, representing 0.02% of the Company's total issued share capital.
David Bauernfeind, Non-Executive Director, purchased 1,500 Ordinary Shares at a price of £10.38 per Ordinary Share. Following this purchase, David Bauernfeind has an interest in 3,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company, representing 0.01% of the Company's total issued share capital.
Brian Phillipson, Non-Executive Director, purchased 954 Ordinary Shares at a price of £10.48 per Ordinary Share. Following this purchase, Brian Phillipson has an interest in 1,954 Ordinary Shares in the Company, representing 0.01% of the Company's total issued share capital.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely
|
|
associated
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
Gary Bullard
|
|
|
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chairman
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Initial notification/Amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
|
|
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
|
|
auctioneer or auction monitor
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
Gooch & Housego Plc
|
|
|
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800DO3D00KYOPA952
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
|
|
|
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions
|
|
|
have been conducted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
|
Description of the financial
|
Ordinary shares of 20 pence each
|
|
|
instrument, type of instrument.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Identification code
|
GB0002259116
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
|
Nature of transaction
|
Purchase of ordinary shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
c)
|
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
|
Volume(s)
|
|
|
|
£10.33
|
|
1,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
N/A
|
|
|
-
|
Aggregated volume
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
4 June 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For further information please contact:
|
|
|
|
Gooch & Housego PLC
|
|
|
|
Mark Webster / Andy Boteler
|
|
Tel 01460 256470
|
Buchanan
|
|
|
|
Mark Court / Sophie Wills
|
|
Tel 0207 466 5000
|
Investec Bank plc, (NOMAD and Broker)
|
|
|
|
Patrick Robb / David Anderson
|
|
Tel 0207 597 5970
Disclaimer
Gooch & Housego plc published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 16:11:11 UTC