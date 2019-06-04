Log in
GOOCH & HOUSEGO PLC

(GHH)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/04 11:35:05 am
1050 GBp   -22.22%
Gooch & Housego : 4 Jun 19 – Director Share Purchases

06/04/2019 | 12:12pm EDT

4 June 2019

Gooch & Housego PLC

("G&H" or the "Company")

DIRECTORS' SHARE PURCHASES

Gooch & Housego PLC (AIM:GHH), the specialist manufacturer of photonic components and systems, announces that the Company was notified on 4 June 2019 that, on the same date, the following Directors of the Company acquired ordinary shares of 20p each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares").

Gary Bullard, Chairman, purchased 1,000 Ordinary Shares at a price of £10.33 per Ordinary Share. Following this purchase, Gary Bullard has an interest in 6,024 Ordinary Shares in the Company, representing 0.02% of the Company's total issued share capital.

David Bauernfeind, Non-Executive Director, purchased 1,500 Ordinary Shares at a price of £10.38 per Ordinary Share. Following this purchase, David Bauernfeind has an interest in 3,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company, representing 0.01% of the Company's total issued share capital.

Brian Phillipson, Non-Executive Director, purchased 954 Ordinary Shares at a price of £10.48 per Ordinary Share. Following this purchase, Brian Phillipson has an interest in 1,954 Ordinary Shares in the Company, representing 0.01% of the Company's total issued share capital.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely

associated

a)

Name

Gary Bullard

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chairman

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Gooch & Housego Plc

b)

LEI

213800DO3D00KYOPA952

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions

have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

Ordinary shares of 20 pence each

instrument, type of instrument.

Identification code

GB0002259116

b)

Nature of transaction

Purchase of ordinary shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£10.33

1,000

d)

Aggregated information

N/A

-

Aggregated volume

-

Price

e)

Date of the transaction

4 June 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely

associated

a)

Name

David Bauernfeind

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Gooch & Housego Plc

b)

LEI

213800DO3D00KYOPA952

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument,

Ordinary shares of 20 pence each

type of instrument.

Identification code

GB0002259116

b)

Nature of transaction

Purchase of ordinary shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£10.381,500

d)

Aggregated information

N/A

-

Aggregated volume

-

Price

e)

Date of the transaction

4 June 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Brian Phillipson

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Gooch & Housego Plc

b)

LEI

213800DO3D00KYOPA952

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have

been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument,

Ordinary shares of 20 pence each

type of instrument.

Identification code

GB0002259116

b)

Nature of transaction

Purchase of ordinary shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£10.48

954

d)

Aggregated information

N/A

-

Aggregated volume

-

Price

e)

Date of the transaction

4 June 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

For further information please contact:

Gooch & Housego PLC

Mark Webster / Andy Boteler

Tel 01460 256470

Buchanan

Mark Court / Sophie Wills

Tel 0207 466 5000

Investec Bank plc, (NOMAD and Broker)

Patrick Robb / David Anderson

Tel 0207 597 5970

Disclaimer

Gooch & Housego plc published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 16:11:11 UTC
