Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Gooch & Housego plc    GHH   GB0002259116

GOOCH & HOUSEGO PLC (GHH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 09/06 09:20:06 am
1725 GBp   +0.58%
09:27aGOOCH & HOUSEGO : 6 Sep 18 – GHH Acquisition of GFO
PU
08/10GOOCH & HOUSEGO : acquires ITL
PU
08/08GOOCH & HOUSEGO : 8 Aug 18 – GHH Acquisition of ITL
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Gooch & Housego : 6 Sep 18 – GHH Acquisition of GFO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2018 | 09:27am CEST

For immediate release

6 September 2018

Gooch & Housego PLC ("G&H" or the "Company")

Aerospace and Defence Acquisition

Fibre optic consolidation and enhanced access to US Aerospace and Defence customers

Gooch & Housego PLC (AIM: GHH), the specialist manufacturer of optical components & systems, announces that it has acquired the trade and assets of Gould Technology LLC, trading as Gould Fiber Optics ("GFO") for a total consideration of up to US$16.4 million. This acquisition strengthens G&H's position as the world leader in fused fibre optic technology and provides enhanced access to strategic US Aerospace and Defence customers.

GFO

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Baltimore, MD, USA, GFO is a specialist in the design, development and manufacture of fibre optic components and sub systems.

GFO is a market leading supplier of key enabling components into tier 1 US Aerospace and Defense customers.The GFO product range is highly complementary to that of G&H. Whilst G&H is the leading manufacturer of high reliability undersea fused fibre optic components, together with a strong presence in the life sciences and fibre laser markets, GFO specialises in the supply of polarisation maintaining ("PM") fibre components to the US defence market.

This acquisition enables G&H to take another step towards meeting its strategic objective of further diversification in its core markets. GFO brings the technology and routes to market required for G&H to access the US Aerospace and Defence fibre optic market, an area that had previously been largely denied to the Company, due to International Trade in Arms ("ITAR") regulations. In turn G&H's much larger US salesforce/ business development group and the combined broader based product portfolio should provide the platform for greater expansion within this sector.

Acquisition terms

The total consideration payable by G&H is up to $16.4 million. This comprises initial consideration of US$13.0 million, funded from a new US$40 million revolving credit facility from our bankers, RBS, together with US$1.4 million of new G&H shares. In addition, there is a deferred contingent cash consideration of up to a further US$3.4 million, based upon the performance of the business over the period to 30 September 2019.

The Company has made an application to the London Stock Exchange for 73,183 new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM. It is expected that admission will become effective on or around 12 September 2018.

The historical annual revenue of GFO was c.US$6.3 million, underlying operating profit was c.US$1.6 million, taking into account the investment we expect to make into the Baltimore facility and the staff base. The acquisition is expected to be earnings enhancing in the first full financial year of G&H's ownership. Gross assets acquired were c.US$1.5 million.

Mark Webster, Chief Executive Officer of Gooch & Housego, commented:

"This acquisition enables us to take another step towards diversifying our business, allows G&H access to previously restricted markets, as well as reducing, still further, the Company's dependency on what remains a cyclical micro-electronics sector.

"GFO is a high quality business, with a long standing tier 1 Aerospace and Defence customer base, complementary technology and a strong financial track record.

"We are very much looking forward to working with the management, staff and customers of GFO."

For further information contact: -

Mark Webster / Andrew Boteler

Gooch & Housego PLC

01460 256440

Mark Court / Sophie Wills

Buchanan

020 7466 5000

Patrick Robb / David Anderson

Investec Bank plc

020 7597 5970

Notes to editors

  • 1. Gooch & Housego is a photonics technology business headquartered in Ilminster, Somerset, UK with operations in the USA and Europe. A world leader in its field, the company researches, designs, engineers and manufactures advanced photonic systems, components and instrumentation for applications in the Aerospace & Defence, Industrial, Life Sciences and Scientific Research sectors. World leading design, development and manufacturing expertise is offered across a broad range of complementary technologies.

  • 2. All financial information included in this announcement is sourced from unaudited management accounts and excludes any specific items. This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations or beliefs as well as assumptions about future events. These are subject to risk factors associated with, amongst other things, the economic and business circumstances occurring from time to time in the countries and sectors in which G&H operates. It is believed that the expectations reflected in these statements are reasonable but they may be affected by a wide range of variables which could cause actual results, and G&H's plans and objectives, to differ materially from those currently anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Investors should not place undue reliance on any such statements. Nothing in this announcement should be construed as a profit forecast.

Disclaimer

Gooch & Housego plc published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 07:26:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GOOCH & HOUSEGO PLC
09:27aGOOCH & HOUSEGO : 6 Sep 18 – GHH Acquisition of GFO
PU
08/15GOOCH & HOUSEGO : Integraing Sphere Calibration Standard
AQ
08/10GOOCH & HOUSEGO : acquires ITL
PU
08/08GOOCH & HOUSEGO : 8 Aug 18 – GHH Acquisition of ITL
PU
08/08GOOCH & HOUSEGO : 8 Aug 18 GHH Acquisition of ITL
PU
07/12GOOCH & HOUSEGO : 12 Jul 18 – TR1 Aberdeen Standard Life
PU
06/21GOOCH & HOUSEGO PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
06/13GOOCH & HOUSEGO : 13 Jun 18 – TR1 Franklin Templeton
PU
06/06GOOCH & HOUSEGO : 6 Jun 18 – Director shareholding change – G Bullar..
PU
06/06GOOCH & HOUSEGO : Growth for group
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2015Great Panther Silver's Takeover Of Cangold Makes Perfect Sense 
2015UPDATE : Great Panther Silver's Resource Base Declines In 2014 
2015UPDATE : Great Panther Silver Makes A High Grade Discovery At San Ignacio 
2015UPDATE : Great Panther Unveils Excellent Exploration Results At San Ignacio 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 123 M
EBIT 2018 19,0 M
Net income 2018 11,9 M
Debt 2018 1,10 M
Yield 2018 0,65%
P/E ratio 2018 36,96
P/E ratio 2019 32,67
EV / Sales 2018 3,48x
EV / Sales 2019 3,08x
Capitalization 426 M
Chart GOOCH & HOUSEGO PLC
Duration : Period :
Gooch & Housego plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOOCH & HOUSEGO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 15,7  GBP
Spread / Average Target -8,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark John Alexander Webster Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gary Bruce Bullard Non-Executive Chairman
Alexander Warnock Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Andrew N. Boteler Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Peter F. Bordui Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOOCH & HOUSEGO PLC16.43%528
FANUC CORP-22.77%39 141
ATLAS COPCO AB-4.15%34 559
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES16.51%30 767
INGERSOLL-RAND15.52%24 977
PARKER HANNIFIN-12.45%23 129
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.