Gooch & Housego : 7 Apr 20 – Half Year Trading Update

For immediate release 7 April 2020

Gooch & Housego PLC

("G&H" or the "Company")

Half Year Trading Update

Gooch & Housego PLC (AIM: GHH), the specialist manufacturer of photonic components & systems, provides an update on trading in the six months to 31 March 2020.

Trading

Trading in the six months reflected trends that we have previously reported, including more recently an impact from the COVID-19 emergency.

Industrial laser demand remained at below 'normalised' levels, but orders for fibre optics, hi-reliability fibre couplers for undersea cables and our A&D and life science capabilities continued at a good level. In general we are now seeing improved demand from Japan, S.Korea and to an extent from China, but a push back of orders from some of our US and European customers.

Improved industrial laser demand will ultimately be driven by technical innovation such as 5G and new laser based manufacturing techniques. A&D and life sciences are more stable with areas of life sciences driving extra demand.

Overall trading in the first half of FY 2020, which was weighted more toward fibre optics, A&D and life sciences, is expected to have been lower than the same time prior year.

As at 31 March 2020 our order book was at £91.7 million (31 March 2019: £93.2 million), which represents a reduction on the same time last year of 1.7%, or 4.9% on a constant currency basis.

Priorities in the COVID-19 emergency

Our primary concern during the emergency is the health and safety of our staff, customers and suppliers. Wherever possible our employees are working from home and for those that need to work at our manufacturing sites we have implemented a range of new health and safety measures to ensure that we rigorously meet social distancing and cleanliness requirements and other relevant guidelines and regulations.

Our teams have been responsive and agile in the rapidly developing situation and we are working hard to ensure we continue to support our customers' products and programmes, many of which are classified as essential products and services.

Manufacturing capacity

As previously reported, four of our six manufacturing sites in the US are open as they are exempt from State wide 'stay at home' orders. The remaining two, Fremont and Cleveland are aiming to operate at around 50% of 'normal' capacity levels, which is an improvement on the temporary closures announced last month.