Gooch & Housego : 7 Oct 19 – Trading update

For immediate release 7 October 2019

Gooch & Housego PLC

("G&H" or the "Company")

Full Year Trading Update

"Trading in line"

Gooch & Housego PLC (AIM: GHH), the specialist manufacturer of optical components & systems, announces that trading for the year ended 30 September 2019 is expected to be in line with management's previous expectations. The Company will announce its results for the year ended 30 September 2019 on 3 December 2019.

Trading during the financial year ended 30 September 2019 reflected trends we have previously reported. There has been a downturn in demand for critical components used in industrial lasers for microelectronic and semiconductor manufacturing, particularly from China. In contrast demand for fibre optic products, hi-reliability fibre couplers used in undersea networks and our life science products are at record levels.

As previously stated, G&H has long been aware of the risks associated with cyclical downturn in microelectronic and semi conductor manufacturing and more recently the impact of the US/ China trade dispute. G&H believes that technological innovation in end market applications, such as 5G and the introduction of new manufacturing techniques, combined with our market leading position will ultimately drive improved demand for our industrial laser products.

Our fibre optics business has performed strongly. In particular hi-reliability fibre couplers are experiencing a multi-year growth phase and we have invested accordingly to take advantage of our market leading position in this area.

Our life sciences business has now established itself as a substantial sector within G&H. This has been driven by growth in our existing life science market areas, strongly supported by the addition of ITL, which has performed ahead of expectations since its acquisition in August 2018.

G&H has entered its new financial year with a good order book which, at 30th September 2019, stood at £94.4 million (30 September 2018: £96.1 million), 1.8% lower compared with the same time last year, or a reduction of 5.1% excluding the impact of foreign exchange. The order book reflects strong demand for fibre optics, hi-reliability fibre couplers and our A&D and life sciences capabilities, whilst industrial laser demand is yet to recover to more normalised levels.

The Company remains in a strong financial position, which will allow us to make further investments in our business.

Mark Webster, Chief Executive Officer of Gooch & Housego, commented:

"Trading for the year ended 30 September 2019 reflects trends we have previously reported. G&H has long been aware of the risks associated with the cyclical nature of the microelectronics and semiconductor sector and more recently with the impact of the US / China trade dispute.

"Recent contract wins in our US A&D sector and the ongoing strength of fibre optics, hi- reliability fibre couplers and life science orders contrast with industrial laser demand which is still yet to recover to more normalised levels.