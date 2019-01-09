Log in
GOOCH & HOUSEGO PLC
Gooch & Housego : 9 Jan 19 – GHH ITL Site Visit

01/09/2019

9 January 2019

Gooch & Housego PLC

("Gooch & Housego" or the "Company")

Site Visit to ITL Life Science Business

Gooch & Housego PLC (AIM: GHH), the specialist manufacturer of optical components and systems, is today hosting a site visit for institutional investors and analysts at the Company's ITL life science business in Ashford, Kent.

ITL designs, develops and manufactures high quality medical and in vitro diagnostic (IVD) devices. It was acquired by Gooch & Housego in August 2018 as part of the Company's strategic expansion in the life sciences sector and its move towards system-level products.

The site visit will provide some insight into ITL, and its system-based capabilities, and include a brief overview of the Company's broader activities in the life sciences/biophotonics sector.

The short slide pack accompanying the site visit will be made available on the Company's website: http://goochandhousego.com/investors/.

No new material information will be disclosed.

For further information contact: -

Mark Webster / Andrew Boteler

Gooch & Housego PLC

01460 256440

Mark Court / Sophie Wills / Catriona Flint

Buchanan

020 7466 5000

Patrick Robb / David Anderson

Investec Bank plc

020 7597 5970

Notes to editors

1.

Gooch & Housego is a photonics technology business headquartered in Ilminster, Somerset, UK with operations in the USA and Europe. A world leader in its field, the company researches, designs, engineers and manufactures advanced photonic systems, components and instrumentation for applications in the Aerospace & Defence, Industrial, Life Sciences and Scientific Research sectors. World leading design, development and manufacturing expertise is offered across a broad range of complementary technologies.

Disclaimer

Gooch & Housego plc published this content on 09 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2019 09:18:01 UTC
