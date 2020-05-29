Good Energy : OVO Energy's zero carbon claims have zero credibility

The UK's second biggest energy company promises to shrink customers' carbon footprints, yet its electricity has a higher carbon intensity than the grid average. Want 100% renewable? That's a £60 premium, for 100% greenwash.<_o3a_p> Last year Good Energy shone a light on how Shell's entry into the energy retail marketshowed so clearly the problem with how most energy suppliers claim to be '100% renewable'. Many were outraged that a Big Oil company was misrepresenting its green credentials, but none were surprised. <_o3a_p><_o3a_p> More surprise might be expressed that OVO Energy, which has always placed a great emphasis on its advocacy for renewables, doubles down on Shell Energy's greenwashing tactics. Having taken on all of SSE's domestic customers, OVO is no longer an energy upstart - they are only behind British Gas in what used to be 'Big Six', supplying around five million customers. Which is why we think the truth matters more than ever. <_o3a_p> So aside from its logo and branding, what has OVO painted green? <_o3a_p> A zero carbon life? <_o3a_p> OVO's central promise to its customers is a 'zero carbon life'. The theme of zero carbon features heavily in its advertisingand on its website. <_o3a_p> One would be forgiven for assuming that OVO offers zero carbon electricity. Yet on OVO's own fuel mix pageit is noted that the carbon intensity of the electricity it supplies is higher than the grid average. 212 grams per kWh versus the average of 208. <_o3a_p>

A zero carbon life? <_o3a_p> OVO's central promise to its customers is a 'zero carbon life'. The theme of zero carbon features heavily in its advertisingand on its website. <_o3a_p> One would be forgiven for assuming that OVO offers zero carbon electricity. Yet on OVO's own fuel mix pageit is noted that the carbon intensity of the electricity it supplies is higher than the grid average. 212 grams per kWh versus the average of 208. on OVO's own fuel mix page it is noted that the carbon intensity of the electricity it supplies is higher than the grid average on OVO's own fuel mix page it is noted that the carbon intensity of the electricity it supplies is higher than the grid average