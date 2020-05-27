Good Energy : Ofgem's supplier performance report for environmental programmes is fundamentally flawed

Today Ofgem has published its supplier performance report for environmental programmes. Good Energy has been given the worst score for non-compliance, with a total of 48 purely on the Feed in-Tariff (FiT).

As a company that has always beenan advocate for greater transparency in the energy market, we are infuriated that the report has been scored this way. There are several flaws with the report's scoring -

There is no proportionality. Good Energy has one of the largest FiT customer bases of all suppliers with over 150,000, but 15 errors among 15 customers is scored the same as 15 in 150,000. We would like to see the figures on a per 10,000 customer basis, as other benchmarks such as Citizens Advice's do. The method incentivises bad behaviour. A supplier which has high standards and looks to report mistakes in the data it holds - as Good Energy does - will receive higher marks for non-compliance than those that don't bother. Meaning that data is potentially not updated and will leave consumers confused, and with a false impression of actual performance. The combination of the schemes into one report compounds the lack of proportionality. Many suppliers in the market have been reported to have not paid their Renewable Obligations or share of the Feed-in Tariff. Good Energy not only emphatically pays its renewable obligations and share of FiT, it goes above and beyond those obligations in working directly with may renewable generators across the UK. Yet the report implies we have a poor record on this somehow.

We responded to a consultation on the report last year and were very clear about its fundamental flaws. We will be contacting Ofgem again to understand why they continue to pursue what we believe is a hugely misleading approach.