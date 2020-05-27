Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Good Energy Group PLC    GOOD   GB0033600353

GOOD ENERGY GROUP PLC

(GOOD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Good Energy : Ofgem's supplier performance report for environmental programmes is fundamentally flawed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/27/2020 | 10:13am EDT
Good Energy is infuriated at having been given the 'worst' score among suppliers for environmental programme compliance by Ofgem. A result of a fundamental flaws with the scoring and a punishment for diligence.

Today Ofgem has published its supplier performance report for environmental programmes. Good Energy has been given the worst score for non-compliance, with a total of 48 purely on the Feed in-Tariff (FiT).

As a company that has always beenan advocate for greater transparency in the energy market, we are infuriated that the report has been scored this way. There are several flaws with the report's scoring -

  1. There is no proportionality. Good Energy has one of the largest FiT customer bases of all suppliers with over 150,000, but 15 errors among 15 customers is scored the same as 15 in 150,000. We would like to see the figures on a per 10,000 customer basis, as other benchmarks such as Citizens Advice's do.
  2. The method incentivises bad behaviour. A supplier which has high standards and looks to report mistakes in the data it holds - as Good Energy does - will receive higher marks for non-compliance than those that don't bother. Meaning that data is potentially not updated and will leave consumers confused, and with a false impression of actual performance.
  3. The combination of the schemes into one report compounds the lack of proportionality. Many suppliers in the market have been reported to have not paid their Renewable Obligations or share of the Feed-in Tariff. Good Energy not only emphatically pays its renewable obligations and share of FiT, it goes above and beyond those obligations in working directly with may renewable generators across the UK. Yet the report implies we have a poor record on this somehow.

We responded to a consultation on the report last year and were very clear about its fundamental flaws. We will be contacting Ofgem again to understand why they continue to pursue what we believe is a hugely misleading approach.

Disclaimer

Good Energy Group plc published this content on 27 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2020 14:12:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GOOD ENERGY GROUP PLC
10:23aGOOD ENERGY : New Ofgem report for environmental programmes is grossly misleadin..
PU
10:13aGOOD ENERGY : Ofgem's supplier performance report for environmental programmes i..
PU
05/21GOOD ENERGY : South West community fund tops £30,000 with new coronavirus suppor..
PU
05/07GOOD ENERGY : Bank holiday blues shine a light on old-fashioned nuclear
PU
05/07GOOD ENERGY : Government polling shows record support for renewable energy and c..
PU
04/06GOOD ENERGY : and RAW Charging join forces on new EV projects
PU
03/17GOOD ENERGY : has secured its largest ever clean power deal; The firm will procu..
AQ
03/17GOOD ENERGY : Renewal of offshore wind deal with Ørsted
PU
02/28GOOD ENERGY : tells staff to strike with Greta Thunberg; The employees have been..
AQ
2019GOOD ENERGY GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for optional dividend
FA
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 124 M
EBIT 2019 5,80 M
Net income 2019 1,50 M
Debt 2019 32,7 M
Yield 2019 1,89%
P/E ratio 2019 20,6x
P/E ratio 2020 20,1x
EV / Sales2019 0,50x
EV / Sales2020 0,54x
Capitalization 30,0 M
Chart GOOD ENERGY GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Good Energy Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOOD ENERGY GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 300,00 GBp
Last Close Price 185,00 GBp
Spread / Highest target 103%
Spread / Average Target 62,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 21,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Juliet Sarah Loveday Davenport Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
William Elliot Whitehorn Chairman
Rupert Sanderson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Emma N. Tinker Independent Non-Executive Director
Timothy Jones Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOOD ENERGY GROUP PLC-12.32%37
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO., LTD.-7.18%52 603
INNOGY SE-2.15%26 633
TENAGA NASIONAL-7.99%15 900
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.16.35%15 560
MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED-5.60%7 514
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group