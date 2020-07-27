Good Energy : Our new heat pump tariff will make the Green Homes Grant scheme go further and faster

Good Energy was founded to support people fight climate change. Over the past 20 years, we have repeatedly championed the role of households in taking control over their own energy usage.

Our latest innovation is being announced today - a new tariff for customers with heat pumps in their home. Creating this unique tariff will be an important way to support people who are looking to make the shift from using fossil fuels to clean alternatives.

The launch comes off the back of a new government scheme, called the 'Green Homes Grant', which offers homeowners up to £10,000 to make energy efficiency improvements. The funding can be used on anything from new loft insulation to low-energy lighting. And it also covers low-carbon heat pumps.

The government scheme, worth up to £2 billion in the first year, will begin accepting applications in the autumn. The new tariff will be open to customers at the same time.

Why is this important?

The Green Homes Grant is a positive first step towards tackling the difficult problem of cutting carbon emissions from the energy we use at home. To help the scheme go further and faster, our innovative tariff will allow customers who install heat pumps to take advantage of cheaper rates for genuinely100% renewable electricity.

The UK has 27 million homes, but only around one million have any form of low-carbon heating. The vast majority of our homes are heated through gas boilers and this dirty technology is responsible for one third of all household carbon emissions.

One way we can cut emissions is to stop heat from escaping through draughty windows, floors, and lofts. Most of our homes in the UK are energy inefficient and making simple home improvements can have a real impact on people's bills and carbon footprint.

Another way to tackle the problem is to replace gas boilers with heat pumps.

Heat pumps are a renewable technology which absorb heat from the air outside, or in the ground. The pump uses electricity to heat liquid, which can then be stored and used to warm your home in the same way as a gas boiler.

Along with cheaper rates for the power they use, the tariff will provide a further reduction in rates during specific times of the day. This will allow customers to use their heat pumps more cost effectively to take advantage of periods of high renewable output, and avoiding periods of high stress on the electricity grid.

In the past, installing heat pumps have been too expensive for many homeowners, both to install and to run. But this simple piece of kit could have a real impact in the fight against climate change. Heat pumps are one of a small number of technologies that fit perfectly hand-in-hand with renewables and helps bring more clean power onto the system. The government's new grant scheme, combined with Good Energy's new tariff, will make this green technology more affordable and encourage more people to get involved.