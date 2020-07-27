Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Good Energy Group PLC    GOOD   GB0033600353

GOOD ENERGY GROUP PLC

(GOOD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Good Energy : set to launch UK's first ever heat pump tariff

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/27/2020 | 04:46am EDT

Clean power company to help customers benefit from the £2 billion government grant scheme and green up their home heating

Good Energy, the 100% renewable power company, will launch a tariff for heat pumps. The new offering will be ideal for homeowners planning to make the most of the government's new Green Homes Grant to electrify their home heating system.

The tariff will be offered to customers this autumn when the government begins accepting applications for the £2 billion fund.

The Chancellor, Rishi Sunak, said that people can claim up to £10,000 towards green home improvements. This includes air source heat pumps - a greener electrified heating system which is an alternative to gas central heating. The number of homes with heat pumps was forecast to double by 2025 even prior to the government's announcement.

Good Energy's new tariff will make it cost effective to run a heat pump using 100% renewable electricity, by offering cheaper unit rates at certain periods during the day whilst the national electricity grid is greener and/or experiencing lower demand.

Historically cost has been a barrier for homeowners looking to use a heat pump, both in up front installation costs and the electricity used to run them. The government's new grant scheme for installations, combined with Good Energy's new tariff providing reduced running expense, will make cleaner, greener heating more cost effective.

Juliet Davenport, founder and CEO of Good Energy, said:

'The vast majority of homes in the UK are kept warm with fossil fuels in the form of gas. It's a huge thing to tackle if we are to decarbonise the UK. So, the Green Home Grants scheme is a good move by the Chancellor and Good Energy is helping it go further with this innovative tariff.'

'This tariff will be designed to make it as easy and affordable as possible for people to get rid of dirty gas heating their home and start using clean electricity from renewables.'

The key features of Good Energy's heat pump tariff will be:

  • Competitive unit rates to benefit heat pump users with higher electricity consumption
  • Cheaper unit rates at specific times of the day, allowing customers to use their heat pumps more cost effectively during key periods

Air source heat pumps absorb heat from the air outside to heat your home and hot water.

Heat from the air is absorbed at low temperature into a fluid. This fluid passes through a compressor, increasing the temperature, and transfers that higher temperature heat to the heating and hot water circuits of the house.

The Green Homes Grant scheme was announced in 8 July 2020 by Chancellor Rishi Sunak to help homeowners make their homes more energy efficient. It is set to open in September 2020.

Disclaimer

Good Energy Group plc published this content on 27 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2020 08:45:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on GOOD ENERGY GROUP PLC
04:46aGOOD ENERGY : set to launch UK's first ever heat pump tariff
PU
04:41aGOOD ENERGY : Our new heat pump tariff will make the Green Homes Grant scheme go..
PU
07/03GOOD ENERGY : Barriers to battery storage are slowing the shift to zero-carbon
PU
06/30GOOD ENERGY : 2020 AGM Trading Update Presentation
PU
06/30GOOD ENERGY : 2020 AGM trading statement
PU
06/23GOOD ENERGY : team run, walk and cycle distance from Land's End to John O'Groats..
PU
05/29GOOD ENERGY : OVO Energy's zero carbon claims have zero credibility
PU
05/28GOOD ENERGY : teams up with digital start up Jumptech
PU
05/27GOOD ENERGY : New Ofgem report for environmental programmes is grossly misleadin..
PU
05/27GOOD ENERGY : Ofgem's supplier performance report for environmental programmes i..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 129 M 166 M 166 M
Net income 2020 1,50 M 1,92 M 1,92 M
Net Debt 2020 39,2 M 50,3 M 50,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 21,2x
Yield 2020 2,00%
Capitalization 31,8 M 40,7 M 40,8 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 284
Free-Float 43,7%
Chart GOOD ENERGY GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Good Energy Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOOD ENERGY GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 300,00 GBX
Last Close Price 195,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 92,3%
Spread / Average Target 53,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Juliet Sarah Loveday Davenport Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
William Elliot Whitehorn Chairman
Rupert Sanderson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Emma N. Tinker Independent Non-Executive Director
Timothy Jones Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOOD ENERGY GROUP PLC-7.58%41
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO., LTD.-0.98%57 055
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.17.81%16 483
TENAGA NASIONAL-15.23%15 020
MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED-5.00%8 073
SICHUAN CHUANTOU ENERGY CO.,LTD.-5.48%5 840
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group