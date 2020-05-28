Good Energy : teams up with digital start up Jumptech

Log in
05/28/2020 | 08:07am EDT

Partnership will support new One Point electric vehicle service

Good Energy, the 100% renewable power company, is today announcing a new tie up with Cambridge-based software provider Jumptech.

The new partnership supports Good Energy's One Point proposition, which simplifies the installation of electric vehicle (EV) charging points for businesses.

The One Point pilot scheme is already underway with projects in place at the Watergate Bay Hotel in Cornwall and an iconic film studio in London.

Jumptech's software supports the energy sector as it makes the shift to low-carbon, innovative technologies. This includes using a mobile form to capture essential customer data, a workflow management tool and a mobile field app to guide engineers while tracking work progress.

The company has a strong background in developing products for the low-carbon sector; including building a widely used field service solution to support the smart meter roll-out.

Good Energy will utilise Jumptech's unique platform to allow prospective customers to carry out a self-survey of their business premises ahead of installing EV chargers. The software works by texting customers a link to a mobile optimised form which allows the capture of business details; site information; and photos. The highly efficient tool will significantly lower costs; streamline customer experience; and allow Good Energy to quickly qualify suitable customers.

Juliet Davenport, Good Energy's CEO and Founder, said: 'Good Energy believes in partnerships, bringing the best companies out there to deliver innovative propositions for our customers. Jumptech fits that brief: innovative; intelligent; and passionate about the zero-carbon economy. Their new platform is a unique resource and will offer our One Point electric vehicle charging product to more businesses investing in zero carbon transport.'

Founder of Jumptech, Phil Nunn commented, 'We're delighted to be supporting Good Energy, assisting with their One Point EV proposition and looking forward to helping them to scale their EV offerings as the market grows'.


Disclaimer

Good Energy Group plc published this content on 28 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2020 12:07:01 UTC
