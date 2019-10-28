Good Friend International : CHANGE OF AUDITOR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GOOD FRIEND INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC.

友佳國際控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 2398)

CHANGE OF AUDITOR

This announcement is made by Good Friend International Holdings Inc. (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.51(4) of The Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of the Company announces that Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu (''Deloitte'') has resigned as the auditor of the Company with effect from 24 October 2019 as the Company and Deloitte could not reach a consensus on the audit fee for the financial year ending 31 December 2019.

The Board further announces that RSM Hong Kong ("RSM") has been appointed as the auditor of the Company with effect from 25 October 2019 to fill casual vacancy occasioned by the resignation of Deloitte. RSM shall hold the office as auditor of the Company until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company.

Deloitte has confirmed to the Company that there are no circumstances connected with their resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders or creditors of the Company. The Board and the Audit Committee of the Company confirm that there are no matters in respect of the change of auditor that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders or creditors of the Company.