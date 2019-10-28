Log in
GOOD FRIEND INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC.

(2398)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 10/25
0.84 HKD   0.00%
05:27aGOOD FRIEND INTERNATIONAL : Change of auditor
PU
10/14GOOD FRIEND INTERNATIONAL : Sales announcement
PU
09/10GOOD FRIEND INTERNATIONAL : Sales announcement
PU
Good Friend International : CHANGE OF AUDITOR

10/28/2019 | 05:27am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GOOD FRIEND INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC.

友佳國際控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 2398)

CHANGE OF AUDITOR

This announcement is made by Good Friend International Holdings Inc. (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.51(4) of The Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of the Company announces that Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu (''Deloitte'') has resigned as the auditor of the Company with effect from 24 October 2019 as the Company and Deloitte could not reach a consensus on the audit fee for the financial year ending 31 December 2019.

The Board further announces that RSM Hong Kong ("RSM") has been appointed as the auditor of the Company with effect from 25 October 2019 to fill casual vacancy occasioned by the resignation of Deloitte. RSM shall hold the office as auditor of the Company until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company.

Deloitte has confirmed to the Company that there are no circumstances connected with their resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders or creditors of the Company. The Board and the Audit Committee of the Company confirm that there are no matters in respect of the change of auditor that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders or creditors of the Company.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its sincere gratitude to Deloitte for its professional services and support to the Company during the past years.

By Order of the Board

Good Friend International Holdings Inc.

Chu Chih-Yaung

Chairman

Hong Kong, 28 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises (i) four executive directors, namely Mr. Chu Chih-Yaung, Mr. Chen Min-Ho, Mr. Wen Chi-Tang and Mr. Chiu Rung-Hsien; and (ii) three independent non-executive directors, namely Mr. Koo Fook Sun, Louis, Mr. Chiang Chun-Te and Mr. Yu Yu-Tang.

Disclaimer

Good Friend International Holdings Inc. published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 09:26:12 UTC
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 339 M
Chart GOOD FRIEND INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Good Friend International Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,84  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chih Yaung Chu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Fook Sun Koo Independent Non-Executive Director
Chun Te Chiang Independent Non-Executive Director
Min Ho Chen Executive Director
Chi Tang Wen Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOOD FRIEND INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC.-53.07%43
KENNAMETAL INC.-1.50%2 582
OSG CORPORATION9.12%2 031
DMG MORI CO., LTD.49.62%1 984
OKUMA CORPORATION26.24%1 846
CONZZETA AG9.75%1 756
