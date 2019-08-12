Log in
GOOD FRIEND INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC.

(2398)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 08/09
0.88 HKD   0.00%
Good Friend International : SALES ANNOUNCEMENT

08/12/2019 | 05:46am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GOOD FRIEND INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC.

友佳國際控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 2398)

SALES ANNOUNCEMENT

The board of directors of Good Friend International Holdings Inc. (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") shares with the investors and shareholders of the Company the sales of the respective business of the Group for the seven months ended 31 July 2019.

Sales of the respective business for the seven months ended 31 July 2019

(1) CNC machine tools business

For the seven months ended 31 July 2019, the Group sold to customers 926 units in respect of its CNC machine tools business (sales volume for the seven months ended 31 July 2018: 1,165 units), amounting to approximately RMB446.828 million (for the seven months ended 31 July 2018: approximately RMB548.706 million), representing a decrease of approximately 19% when compared to the same period in 2018.

(2) Parking Garage Structures business

For the seven months ended 31 July 2019, the Group sold to customers 3,732 units in respect of its parking garage structures business (sales volume for the seven months ended 31 July 2018: 6,012 units), amounting to approximately RMB52.973 million (for the seven months ended 31 July 2018: approximately RMB69.63 million), representing a decrease of approximately 24% when compared to the same period in 2018.

(3) Forklift trucks business

For the seven months ended 31 July 2019, the Group sold to customers 538 units in respect of its forklift trucks business (sales volume for the seven months ended 31 July 2018: 554 units), amounting to approximately RMB37.923 million (for the seven months ended 31 July 2018: approximately RMB39.101 million), representing a decrease of approximately 3% when compared to the same period in 2018.

Accordingly, total sales to customers for the seven months ended 31 July 2019 amounted to approximately RMB537.724 million, representing a decrease of approximately 18% when compared to the amount of approximately RMB657.437 million for the same period in 2018.

The above information is extracted from the summary internal information of the Group, which has not been reviewed by the auditors of the Company. All information shall be subject to the audited and interim financial information of the Group. Investors and shareholders of the Company are advised not to rely on such information, and the directors of the Company shall not be responsible for any reliance placed thereon. Investors and shareholders of the Company should exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Good Friend International Holdings Inc.

Chu Chih-Yaung

Chairman

Hong Kong, 12 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises (i) four executive directors, namely Mr. Chu Chih-Yaung, Mr. Chen Min-Ho, Mr. Wen Chi-Tang and Mr. Chiu Rung-Hsien; and (ii) three independent non-executive directors, namely Mr. Koo Fook Sun, Louis, Mr. Chiang Chun-Te and Mr. Yu Yu-Tang.

Disclaimer

Good Friend International Holdings Inc. published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 09:45:03 UTC
