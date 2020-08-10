Log in
GOOD FRIEND INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC.

(2398)
Good Friend International : SALES ANNOUNCEMENT

08/10/2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GOOD FRIEND INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC.

友佳國際控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 2398)

SALES ANNOUNCEMENT

The board of directors of Good Friend International Holdings Inc. (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") shares with the investors and shareholders of the Company the sales of the respective business of the Group for the seven months ended 31 July 2020.

Sales of the respective business for the seven months ended 31 July 2020

(1) CNC machine tools business

For the seven months ended 31 July 2020, the Group sold to customers 807 units in respect of its CNC machine tools business (sales volume for the seven months ended 31 July 2019: 926 units), amounting to approximately RMB348.588 million (for the seven months ended 31 July 2019: approximately RMB444.010 million), representing a decrease of approximately 21% when compared to the same period in 2019.

(2) Parking Garage Structures business

For the seven months ended 31 July 2020, the Group sold to customers 6,053 units in respect of its parking garage structures business (sales volume for the seven months ended 31 July 2019: 3,732 units), amounting to approximately RMB77.167 million (for the seven months ended 31 July 2019: approximately RMB52.991 million), representing an increase of approximately 46% when compared to the same period in 2019.

(3) Forklift trucks business

For the seven months ended 31 July 2020, the Group sold to customers 199 units in respect of its forklift trucks business (sales volume for the seven months ended 31 July 2019: 538 units), amounting to approximately RMB15.647 million (for the seven months ended 31 July 2019: approximately RMB39.087 million), representing a decrease of approximately 60% when compared to the same period in 2019.

Accordingly, total sales to customers for the seven months ended 31 July 2020 amounted to approximately RMB441.402 million, representing a decrease of approximately 18% when compared to the amount of approximately RMB536.088 million for the same period in 2019.

The above information is extracted from the summary internal information of the Group, which has not been reviewed by the auditors of the Company. All information shall be subject to the audited and interim financial information of the Group. Investors and shareholders of the Company are advised not to rely on such information, and the directors of the Company shall not be responsible for any reliance placed thereon. Investors and shareholders of the Company should exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Good Friend International Holdings Inc.

Chu Chih-Yaung

Chairman

Hong Kong, 10 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises (i) three executive directors, namely Mr. Chu Chih-Yaung, Mr. Chen Min-Ho and Mr. Wen Chi- Tang; and (ii) three independent non-executive directors, namely Mr. Koo Fook Sun, Louis, Mr. Yu Yu-Tang and Mr. Kao Wen-Cheng.

Good Friend International Holdings Inc. published this content on 10 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2020 09:13:12 UTC
