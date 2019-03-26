Good Life : Acquisition, 495 Communications, Increases Roku Channel Development by 40%

DGAP-News: Good Life Networks Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Good Life Networks Acquisition, 495 Communications, Increases Roku Channel Development by 40%



26.03.2019 / 14:01

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2019) - Good Life Networks Inc. (TSXV: GOOD) (FSE: 4G5) ("GLN", or the "Company"), a Vancouver-based programmatic advertising technology company is excited to announce that 495 Communications LLC. ("495"), a GLN digital property, has increased its portfolio of Connected Television ("CTV") Roku channels by 40% since the acquisition in December 2018.

Currently, more than 164 million U.S. internet users access video content via CTV, with this number predicted to grow up to 204.1 million viewers in 2022(1). GLN anticipated the growth of CTV (and associated decline of traditional cable TV) and transitioned into the space through the acquisition of 495 and ImpressionX. Since the acquisition in December 2018, 495 has significantly grown its platform of Roku channels capitalizing on the increase of consumers using CTV. The increase in channels will provide more monetization opportunities for 495, and potentially add to GLN's combined annual revenue. 495's platform is now being powered by GLN's proprietary technology, with channels across a variety of subjects including: sports, cooking, comedy, music and movies.

"Disney just acquired FOX to create the streaming service, Disney+(2), Apple just announced its new streaming service, Apple+(3), and The Trade Desk's CTV revenue increase of over 525% last year(4), all positive indicators for significant growth of the CTV sector," stated Jesse Dylan, CEO of GLN. "495 is ideally positioned to see additional ad revenue opportunities from their continued CTV channel development. I'm impressed with the teams progress so far this year and look forward to continued future growth!"

Both 495 and ImpressionX are leading CTV advertising technology companies. 495 focuses on content marketing, through building and developing CTV and Over the Top ("OTT") channels for the sake of monetization and content distribution. CTV refers to any smart TV that can be connected to the internet and can stream OTT content beyond what is available from a traditional cable provider. OTT refers to any device (Roku, PlayStation, Xbox, Apple TV) that can be connected to a TV to allow for the delivery of video from the internet. Roku pioneered streaming for the TV(5)and plans to be a billion-dollar company in 2019. Roku also reported 40 percent year-over-year active user growth, with 27.1 million active users by year-end, and a 69 percent year-over-year increase in streaming hours, which reached 7.3 billion(6).

The GLN Story

GLN's patent pending technology is the engine that sits between advertisers and publishers. A highlight of GLN's tech is that it does not collect PII (Personal Identifiable Information). Built for cross device video advertising: Mobile, In-App, Desktop and CTV (Connected Television) the GLN Programmatic Video Advertising Platform has among the lowest fraud rates of similar vendors in the industry. Advertisers make more money by reaching their target audience more effectively. GLN makes money by retaining a percentage of the advertiser's fee.

GLN is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with offices in Newport Beach and Santa Monica California, New York and UK and trades on the TSXV under the stock symbol "GOOD" and The Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the stock symbol 4G5. For further information on the Company, visit www.glninc.ca

