GOOD NATURED PRODUCTS INC

GOOD NATURED PRODUCTS INC

(GDNP)
good natured Products Inc. Announces AGM Results

06/27/2019 | 03:35pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2019) - good natured Products Inc. (TSXV: GDNP) (the "Company" or "good natured®") is pleased to announce that Salil Munjal, Paul Antoniadis, Jim Zadra and Michael Thomson were re-elected as directors of the Company at the annual general and special meeting of shareholders of the Company (the "Meeting") held on June 27, 2019. Two other matters put forward to shareholders at the Meeting were also approved, namely the re-appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company's auditors, and the approval of the Corporation's omnibus equity incentive compensation plan as described in more detail in the management information circular relating to the Meeting.

About good natured Products Inc.

With over 100 plant-based food packaging applications, 10 grades of bioplastic rollstock sheets, 30 home & business organizational products and a world class team of scientists, business builders and retailers, good natured® is producing and distributing one of North America's widest assortments of consumer products and packaging made from the highest possible percentage of renewable, plant-based materials and no BPAs, phthalates or other chemicals of concern.

Committed to doing what's right for the planet and right for business, good natured® is creating better everyday products® that combine cutting-edge bioplastic technology and the latest sustainable design features that not only look good, but maximize shelf space, drive incremental sales, enhance logistics and boost environmental benefits, all bundled up in a fresh and friendly brand.

For more information: goodnatured.ca

On behalf of the Company:

Paul Antoniadis - Executive Chair & CEO
Contact: 1-604-566-8466

Investor Contact:
Caleb Jeffries
Kin Communications
1-866-684-6730
GDNP@kincommunications.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibilities for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/45960


