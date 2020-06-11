good natured(R) Issues Notification to Former Solegear Bioplastics Inc. Private Company Shareholders

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2020) - good natured Products Inc. (TSXV: GDNP) (the "Company" or "good natured®") has become aware of a small number of former Solegear Bioplastics Inc. private company shareholders who have not formally completed the process of becoming registered public company shareholders of the Company in connection with the March 26, 2015 plan of arrangement between good natured Products Inc. (formerly Rodeo Capital III Corp.) and Solegear Bioplastics Inc. (the "2015 RTO"). Twelve former Solegear Bioplastics Inc. shareholders have been identified, collectively representing less than 1% of the Company's shares.

If you are a former Solegear Bioplastics Inc. private company shareholder and have not yet received your common shares in good natured® in connection with the 2015 RTO, please contact the Company's transfer agent, TSX Trust Investor Services by phone at 1-866-600-5869 (North American) or 416-342-1091 (Local/International) or by email at TMXEInvestorServices@tmx.com. Alternatively, you can contact the Company by phone at 1-877-286-0617 ext. 113 or by email at invest@goodnaturedproducts.com. You will be provided with a "letter of transmittal" form that will need to be completed with your name and address in order to become a registered shareholder. The Company and its transfer agent are ready to assist any remaining Solegear Bioplastics Inc. private company shareholders in completing the required letters of transmittal.

