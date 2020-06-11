Log in
good natured(R) Issues Notification to Former Solegear Bioplastics Inc. Private Company Shareholders

06/11/2020 | 05:20pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2020) - good natured Products Inc. (TSXV: GDNP) (the "Company" or "good natured®") has become aware of a small number of former Solegear Bioplastics Inc. private company shareholders who have not formally completed the process of becoming registered public company shareholders of the Company in connection with the March 26, 2015 plan of arrangement between good natured Products Inc. (formerly Rodeo Capital III Corp.) and Solegear Bioplastics Inc. (the "2015 RTO"). Twelve former Solegear Bioplastics Inc. shareholders have been identified, collectively representing less than 1% of the Company's shares.

If you are a former Solegear Bioplastics Inc. private company shareholder and have not yet received your common shares in good natured® in connection with the 2015 RTO, please contact the Company's transfer agent, TSX Trust Investor Services by phone at 1-866-600-5869 (North American) or 416-342-1091 (Local/International) or by email at TMXEInvestorServices@tmx.com. Alternatively, you can contact the Company by phone at 1-877-286-0617 ext. 113 or by email at invest@goodnaturedproducts.com. You will be provided with a "letter of transmittal" form that will need to be completed with your name and address in order to become a registered shareholder. The Company and its transfer agent are ready to assist any remaining Solegear Bioplastics Inc. private company shareholders in completing the required letters of transmittal.

About good natured Products Inc.

good natured® is producing and distributing one of North America's widest assortments of better everyday products® made with the highest possible percentage of renewable, plant-based materials and no BPAs, phthalates or other chemicals of concern potentially harmful to human health and the environment.

With a growing assortment of over 385 products and services, good natured® creates eco-friendly home and business products, food packaging, restaurant/take-out containers, medical and industrial supplies designed to do good for the planet, good for human health and good for business by driving incremental sales, minimizing waste and reducing environmental impact, all bundled up in a fresh and approachable brand.

For more information: goodnaturedproducts.com

On behalf of the Company:
Paul Antoniadis - Executive Chair & CEO
Contact: 1-604-566-8466

Investor Contact:
Spencer Churchill
Investor Relations
1-877-286-0617 ext. 113
invest@goodnaturedproducts.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibilities for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/57744


© Newsfilecorp 2020
