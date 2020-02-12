Good Resources : NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GOOD RESOURCES HOLDINGS LIMITED

天 成 國 際 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司*

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 109)

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Directors'') of Good Resources Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Friday, 28 February 2020, for the purpose of, amongst other matters, approving the unaudited interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months period ended 31 December 2019 and its publication and considering the recommendation of dividends (if any) and transacting other business.

By order of the Board

Good Resources Holdings Limited

Kwan Shan

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 12 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, (i) the Executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Chen Chuanjin and Mr. Chen Shi; (ii) the Non-executive Director of the Company is Mr. Lo Wan Sing, Vincent; and (iii) the Independent Non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Chau On Ta Yuen, Mr. Zhang Ning and Mr. Wong Hok Bun, Mario.