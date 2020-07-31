Good Resources : PROFIT WARNING SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GOOD RESOURCES HOLDINGS LIMITED

天 成 國 際 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司*

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(STOCK CODE: 109)

PROFIT WARNING

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

This announcement is made by Good Resources Holdings Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Listing Rules and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the announcement dated 28 July 2020 of the Company (the ''Announcement''). Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

The Board wishes to provide further information to the Shareholders and potential investors that based on the information currently available to the Board and the preliminary review of the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for FY2020, it is expected that the Group will record consolidated loss of not less than HK$160 million for FY2020, as compared to consolidated profit of approximately HK$52.5 million for the year ended 30 June 2019. The expected turnaround of the Group's results was primarily attributable to:

the write-off of assets of MG11 of not less than HK$54 million due to the request by the Commercial Department of Myanmar Railway to the Group to remove the core cable along Yangon-Mandalay Railway, details of which are disclosed in the announcement dated 10 July 2020 of the Company; the impairment of right-of-use asset, goodwill and intangible assets of MG11 of not less than HK$70 million which is based on a preliminary valuation of the value in use relating to cash-generating units of MG11; the fair value loss on the New Note of not less than HK$35 million due to the overdue of repayment of the New Note by Airspan to the Group as discussed in the Announcement; and