Good Times Restaurants : Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar Brings Craft Burgers & Local Brews to Roswell, Georgia and Greenville, South Carolina

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (Nasdaq: GTIM) announced today the opening of two new Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurants, bringing the Company’s new restaurant openings to nine in the 2018 fiscal year.

The third Atlanta metro Bad Daddy’s opened on Monday, September 24th at the Roswell Marketplace and the second Greenville, South Carolina Bad Daddy’s also opened on Monday, September 24th at McDaniel Village.

Boyd Hoback, the Company’s President and CEO, said, “We are pleased to have met our goal of nine new Bad Daddy’s restaurants in fiscal 2018 and are excited to continue the development of our presence in key southeastern markets. We expect that most of our fiscal 2019 development to be focused in the Carolinas, Georgia, Tennessee and Alabama.”

The Company has two more Bad Daddy’s locations under construction at North Decatur Square in Decatur, Georgia and Brier Creek Commons in Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, with planned openings in late fall 2018.

About Good Times Restaurants Inc.: Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) owns, operates, franchises and licenses 33 Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurants through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar is a full service, upscale, “small box” restaurant concept featuring a chef driven menu of gourmet signature burgers, chopped salads, appetizers and sandwiches with a full bar and a focus on a selection of craft microbrew beers in a high energy atmosphere that appeals to a broad consumer base. Additionally, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Good Times Restaurants Inc. operates and franchises a regional quick service restaurant chain consisting of 36 Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard restaurants, located primarily in Colorado.

Good Times Forward Looking Statements: This press release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. The words “intend,” “may,” “believe,” “will,” “should,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “seek” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, which may cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks include such factors as the uncertain nature of current restaurant development plans and the ability to implement those plans and integrate new restaurants, delays in developing and opening new restaurants because of weather, local permitting or other reasons, increased competition, cost increases or shortages in raw food products, and other matters discussed under the “Risk Factors” section of Good Times’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 26, 2017 filed with the SEC. Although Good Times may from time to time voluntarily update its forward-looking statements, it disclaims any commitment to do so except as required by securities laws.

