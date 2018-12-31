Log in
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 12/28
2.5 HKD   -3.85%
03/21GOODBABY INTERNATIONAL HLDG LTD : annual earnings release
2015Asian Shares on Track for Best Month in Six Years
DJ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Goodbaby International Hldg : DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 13.18 OF THE LISTING RULES

12/31/2018 | 08:11am CET

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Goodbaby International Holdings Limited λ܀ɿ਷ყછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code : 1086)

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 13.18 OF THE LISTING RULES

This announcement is made by Goodbaby International Holdings Limited (the "Company") under Rule 13.18 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").

To refinance certain existing bank loans, on 28 December 2018, Serena Merger Co., Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company (as borrower), Goodbaby (Hong Kong) Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and the Company (as guarantors), one financial institution (as mandated lead arranger, bookrunner, facility agent and security agent) and certain financial institutions (as original lenders) entered into a facility agreement (the "Facility Agreement") in respect of a US$100,000,000 term loan facility with a term of 36 months from the first utilisation date. The total commitment under the Facility Agreement may be increased by not more than US$20,000,000 by way of accession(s) of additional lender(s). With this refinance, the debt structure of the Company will be optimised and relevant finance cost will be improved.

Under the Facility Agreement, if Mr. Song Zhenghuan ("Mr. Song") together with his family (i) is no longer the single largest beneficial shareholder of the Company or (ii) no longer beneficially owns at least 20% of the issued share capital of the Company, then the borrower shall:

  • i. immediately notify the facility agent thereof. Forthwith after the issuance of such notice, no further utilisation shall be made and all the available facility shall be automatically cancelled in full; and

  • ii. at the request of any lender prepay that lender's participation in the loans together with accrued interests thereon and break costs (if any).

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Song is interested in 766,042,427 shares of the Company and 2,780,000 underlying shares of the Company through share options, representing in aggregate approximately 46.09% of the issued share capital of the Company.

The Company will make continuing disclosure in its subsequent interim and annual reports pursuant to the requirements of Rule 13.21 of the Listing Rules so long as the abovementioned obligations continue to exist.

By order of the Board

Goodbaby International Holdings Limited

SONG Zhenghuan

Chairman

Hong Kong, 31 December 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. SONG Zhenghuan, Mr. Martin POS, Mr. XIA Xinyue, Mr. LIU Tongyou and Mr. Michael Nan QU; the non-executive Directors are Ms. FU Jingqiu and Mr. HO Kwok Yin, Eric; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Iain Ferguson BRUCE, Mr. SHI Xiaoguang, Ms. CHIANG Yun and Mr. JIN Peng.

Disclaimer

Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 31 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2018 07:08:09 UTC
