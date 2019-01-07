Goodbaby International Hldg : Monthly Return 201812

Log in
0
01/07/2019 | 04:44am EST

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/12/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedGoodbaby International Holdings Limited

7 January 2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

1086

Description :

---No. of ordinary shares

Par value

(State currency)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

50,000,000,000

HK$0.01

HK$500,000,000.00

Increase/(decrease)

---

---

Balance at close of the month

50,000,000,000

HK$0.01

HK$500,000,000.00

(2) Stock code : N/A

Description :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

No. of ordinary shares

Par value

(State currency)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

2. Preference SharesStock code :

N/A

Description :

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

N/A

Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Description :

No. of other

classes of

shares

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

II. Movements in Issued Share CapitalBalance at close of preceding month

Increase/ (decrease) during the month

Balance at close of the month

1,668,023,166

No. of ordinary shares

No of preference

No. of other

(1) (2)

shares

classes of shares

---

---

---

---

---

---

---1,668,023,166

---

---

---

HK$500,000,000.00

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share option scheme

including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable 1. Share Option Scheme

EGM approval date 05 /11 /2010 Exercise Price:HK$2.12

Ordinary shares (Note 1)

2. Share Option Scheme

EGM approval date 05 /11 /2010 Exercise Price:HK$3.58

Ordinary shares (Note 1)

3. Share Option Scheme

EGM approval date 05 /11 /2010 Exercise Price:HK$3.75

Ordinary shares (Note 1)

4. Share Option Scheme

EGM approval date 05/11/2010 Exercise Price:HK$3.87 Ordinary shares (Note 1)Movement during the monthGranted

0

0

0

0

Exercised

0

0

0

0

Cancelled

0

0

0

0

Lapsed

No. of new shares of No. of new shares of issuer issued during issuer which may be

the month pursuant thereto

0

0

1,600,000

0

1,333,333

0

0

0

0

25,414,000

15,116,667

0

5. Share Option Scheme

EGM approval date 05/11/2010 Exercise Price:HK$3.88 Ordinary shares (Note 1)

0

0

0

0

0

3,000,000

6. Share Option Scheme

EGM approval date 05/11/2010 Exercise Price:HK$4.54 Ordinary shares (Note 1)

0

0

0

2,000,000

0

78,800,000

7. Share Option Scheme

EGM approval date 05/11/2010 Exercise Price:HK$5.122 Ordinary shares (Note 1)

0

0

0

200,000

0

10,700,000

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

N/AN/A N/A N/A

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)Currency of nominal value

Nominal valueat close of preceding month

ExercisedNominal valueduring the at close of themonthmonth

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

thereto as at

close of the

month

pursuant thereto

1.

N/A

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A

(

/

/

)

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

(

/

/

)

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

(

/

/

)

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

N/A N/A N/A

Disclaimer

Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 07 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2019 09:43:06 UTC
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2018 9 413 M
EBIT 2018 616 M
Net income 2018 360 M
Debt 2018 1 586 M
Yield 2018 2,79%
P/E ratio 2018 10,56
P/E ratio 2019 8,36
EV / Sales 2018 0,59x
EV / Sales 2019 0,52x
Capitalization 3 987 M
