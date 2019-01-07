Goodbaby International Hldg : Monthly Return 201812

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended
(dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/12/2018
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedGoodbaby International Holdings Limited
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code :
1086
Description :
---No. of ordinary shares
Par value
(State currency)
Authorised share capital (State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
50,000,000,000
HK$0.01
HK$500,000,000.00
Increase/(decrease)
---
---
Balance at close of the month
50,000,000,000
HK$0.01
HK$500,000,000.00
(2) Stock code : N/A
Description :Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
No. of ordinary shares
Par value
(State currency)
Authorised share capital (State currency)
2. Preference SharesStock code :
N/A
Description :
|
|
Balance at close of preceding month
|
Increase/(decrease)
|
Balance at close of the month
|
3. Other Classes of Shares
|
N/A
Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
|
|
Description :
|
No. of other
|
classes of
|
shares
|
No. of
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
preference
|
(State
|
capital
|
shares
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
(State
|
capital
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :
II. Movements in Issued Share CapitalBalance at close of preceding month
Increase/ (decrease) during the month
Balance at close of the month
1,668,023,166
|
No. of ordinary shares
|
No of preference
|
No. of other
|
(1) (2)
|
shares
|
classes of shares
|
---
|
---
|
---
|
---
|
---
|
---
---1,668,023,166
---
---
---
HK$500,000,000.00
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of share option scheme
including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable 1. Share Option Scheme
EGM approval date 05 /11 /2010 Exercise Price:HK$2.12
Ordinary shares (Note 1)
2. Share Option Scheme
EGM approval date 05 /11 /2010 Exercise Price:HK$3.58
Ordinary shares (Note 1)
3. Share Option Scheme
EGM approval date 05 /11 /2010 Exercise Price:HK$3.75
Ordinary shares (Note 1)
4. Share Option Scheme
EGM approval date 05/11/2010 Exercise Price:HK$3.87 Ordinary shares (Note 1)Movement during the monthGranted
0
0
0
0
Exercised
0
0
0
0
Cancelled
0
0
0
0
Lapsed
No. of new shares of No. of new shares of issuer issued during issuer which may be
the month pursuant thereto
0
0
1,600,000
0
1,333,333
0
0
0
0
25,414,000
15,116,667
0
5. Share Option Scheme
EGM approval date 05/11/2010 Exercise Price:HK$3.88 Ordinary shares (Note 1)
0
0
0
0
0
3,000,000
6. Share Option Scheme
EGM approval date 05/11/2010 Exercise Price:HK$4.54 Ordinary shares (Note 1)
0
0
0
2,000,000
0
78,800,000
7. Share Option Scheme
EGM approval date 05/11/2010 Exercise Price:HK$5.122 Ordinary shares (Note 1)
0
0
0
200,000
0
10,700,000
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
(Preference shares)
(Other class)
N/AN/A N/A N/A
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)Currency of nominal value
Nominal valueat close of preceding month
ExercisedNominal valueduring the at close of themonthmonth
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
shares of
|
shares of
|
issuer
|
issuer which
|
issued
|
may be
|
during the
|
issued
|
month
|
pursuant
|
thereto as at
|
close of the
|
month
pursuant thereto
1.
N/A
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A
(
/
/
)
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A
(
/
/
)
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A
(
/
/
)
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)Total B.
(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)
(Other class)
N/A N/A N/A