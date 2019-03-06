Goodbaby International Hldg : Monthly Return 201902

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :

28/2/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedGoodbaby International Holdings Limited 6 March 2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 1086

Description :

---No. of ordinary shares

Par value

(State currency)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

50,000,000,000

HK$0.01

HK$500,000,000.00

Increase/(decrease)

---

---

Balance at close of the month

50,000,000,000

HK$0.01

HK$500,000,000.00

(2) Stock code : N/A

Description :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

No. of ordinary shares

Par value

(State currency)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

2. Preference SharesStock code :

N/A

Description :

Balance at close of preceding month Increase/(decrease) Balance at close of the month 3. Other Classes of Shares N/A

Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Description : No. of other classes of shares

No. of Par value Authorised share preference (State capital shares currency) (State currency) Par value Authorised share (State capital currency) (State currency)

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

II. Movements in Issued Share CapitalBalance at close of preceding month

Increase/ (decrease) during the month

Balance at close of the month

1,668,023,166

1,668,023,166

No. of ordinary shares No of preference No. of other (1) (2) shares classes of shares --- --- --- --- --- --- ---

---

---

---

HK$500,000,000.00

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share option scheme

including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable 1. Share Option Scheme

EGM approval date 05 /11 /2010 Exercise Price:HK$2.12

Ordinary shares (Note 1)

2. Share Option Scheme

EGM approval date 05 /11 /2010 Exercise Price:HK$3.58

Ordinary shares (Note 1)

3. Share Option Scheme

EGM approval date 05 /11 /2010 Exercise Price:HK$3.75

Ordinary shares (Note 1)

4. Share Option Scheme

EGM approval date 05/11/2010 Exercise Price:HK$3.87 Ordinary shares (Note 1)

Granted

0

0

0

0

Exercised

0

0

0

0

Cancelled

0

0

0

0

Lapsed

No. of new shares of No. of new shares of issuer issued during issuer which may be

the month pursuant thereto

0

0

0

0

400,000

0

0

0

0

14,716,667

0

5. Share Option Scheme

EGM approval date 05/11/2010 Exercise Price:HK$3.88 Ordinary shares (Note 1)

0

0

0

0

0

3,000,000

6. Share Option Scheme

EGM approval date 05/11/2010 Exercise Price:HK$4.54 Ordinary shares (Note 1)

0

0

0

0

0

78,800,000

7. Share Option Scheme

EGM approval date 05/11/2010 Exercise Price:HK$5.122 Ordinary shares (Note 1)

0

0

0

500,000

0

10,200,000

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

N/AN/A N/A N/A

