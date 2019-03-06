Goodbaby International Hldg : Monthly Return 201902

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended
(dd/mm/yyyy) :
28/2/2019
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedGoodbaby International Holdings Limited 6 March 2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code : 1086
Description :
---No. of ordinary shares
Par value
(State currency)
Authorised share capital (State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
50,000,000,000
HK$0.01
HK$500,000,000.00
Increase/(decrease)
---
---
Balance at close of the month
50,000,000,000
HK$0.01
HK$500,000,000.00
(2) Stock code : N/A
Description :Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
No. of ordinary shares
Par value
(State currency)
Authorised share capital (State currency)
2. Preference SharesStock code :
N/A
Description :
|
|
Balance at close of preceding month
|
Increase/(decrease)
|
Balance at close of the month
|
3. Other Classes of Shares
|
N/A
Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
|
|
Description :
|
No. of other
|
classes of
|
shares
|
No. of
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
preference
|
(State
|
capital
|
shares
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
(State
|
capital
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :
II. Movements in Issued Share CapitalBalance at close of preceding month
Increase/ (decrease) during the month
Balance at close of the month
1,668,023,166
1,668,023,166
|
No. of ordinary shares
|
No of preference
|
No. of other
|
(1) (2)
|
shares
|
classes of shares
|
---
|
---
|
---
|
---
|
---
|
---
---
---
---
---
HK$500,000,000.00
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of share option scheme
including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable 1. Share Option Scheme
EGM approval date 05 /11 /2010 Exercise Price:HK$2.12
Ordinary shares (Note 1)
2. Share Option Scheme
EGM approval date 05 /11 /2010 Exercise Price:HK$3.58
Ordinary shares (Note 1)
3. Share Option Scheme
EGM approval date 05 /11 /2010 Exercise Price:HK$3.75
Ordinary shares (Note 1)
4. Share Option Scheme
EGM approval date 05/11/2010 Exercise Price:HK$3.87 Ordinary shares (Note 1)
Granted
0
0
0
0
Exercised
0
0
0
0
Cancelled
0
0
0
0
Lapsed
No. of new shares of No. of new shares of issuer issued during issuer which may be
the month pursuant thereto
0
0
0
0
400,000
0
0
0
0
14,716,667
0
5. Share Option Scheme
EGM approval date 05/11/2010 Exercise Price:HK$3.88 Ordinary shares (Note 1)
0
0
0
0
0
3,000,000
6. Share Option Scheme
EGM approval date 05/11/2010 Exercise Price:HK$4.54 Ordinary shares (Note 1)
0
0
0
0
0
78,800,000
7. Share Option Scheme
EGM approval date 05/11/2010 Exercise Price:HK$5.122 Ordinary shares (Note 1)
0
0
0
500,000
0
10,200,000
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
(Preference shares)
(Other class)
N/AN/A N/A N/A
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
No. of new shares ofNo. of new shares of
Currency of nominal valueNominal value at close of preceding monthExercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthissued during the month pursuant theretomay be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A
(
/
/
)
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A
(
/
/
)
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A
(
/
/
)
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)Total B.
(Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A
(Other class) N/A