Goodbaby International Hldg : Monthly Return 201906
07/05/2019 | 04:48am EDT
Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended
(dd/mm/yyyy) :
30/6/2019
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Name of Issuer
Goodbaby International Holdings Limited
Date Submitted
5 July 2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code : 1086
Description :
---
Par value
Authorised share
No. of ordinary
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
50,000,000,000
HK$0.01
HK$500,000,000.00
Increase/(decrease)
---
---
Balance at close of the month
50,000,000,000
HK$0.01
HK$500,000,000.00
(2) Stock code :
N/A
Description :
Par value
Authorised share
No. of ordinary
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
2. Preference Shares
Stock code :
N/A
Description :
No. of
Par value
Authorised share
preference
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code :
N/A
Description :
No. of other
Par value
Authorised share
classes of
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month
(State HK$500,000,000.00 currency) :
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
No of preference
No. of other
(1)
(2)
shares
classes of shares
Balance at close of
preceding month
1,668,023,166
---
---
---
Increase/ (decrease)
during the month
---
---
---
---
Balance at close of
the month
1,668,023,166
---
---
---
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of
No. of new shares of
No. of new shares of
share option
issuer issued during
issuer which may be
scheme
the month pursuant
issued pursuant
including EGM
Movement during the month
thereto
thereto as at close of
approval date
the month
(dd/mm/yyyy)
and class of
shares issuable
Granted
Exercised
Cancelled
Lapsed
1. Share Option
Scheme
EGM approval
date
05 /11 /2010
Exercise
Price:HK$3.58
Ordinary shares
0
0
0
0
0
25,080,000
(Note 1)
2. Share Option
Scheme
EGM approval date
05 /11 /2010
Exercise
Price:HK$3.75
Ordinary shares
0
0
0
0
0
99,150,000
(Note 1)
3. Share Option
Scheme
EGM approval date
05 /11 /2010
Exercise
Price:HK$3.88
Ordinary shares
0
0
0
0
0
3,000,000
(Note 1)
4. Share Option Scheme
EGM approval date05/11/2010 Exercise Price:HK$4.54
Ordinary shares
0
0
0
0
0
77,300,000
(Note 1)
5. Share Option
Scheme
EGM approval date
05/11/2010
Exercise
Price:HK$5.122
Ordinary shares
0
0
0
0
0
10,200,000
(Note 1)
Total A.
(Ordinary shares)
N/A
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class)
N/A
Total funds raised during the month from exercise
of options (State currency)
N/A
June 2019
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer
issuer which
issued
may be
during the
issued
Nominal value
month
pursuant
Currency
at close of
Exercised
Nominal value
pursuant
thereto as at
Description of warrants
of nominal
preceding
during the
at close of the
thereto
close of the
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)
value
month
month
month
month
1.
N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
2.
N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3.
N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
4.
N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
Total B. (Ordinary shares) N/A
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class
) N/A
June 2019
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 05 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2019 08:47:10 UTC
Latest news on GOODBABY INTERNATIONAL HLD
Sales 2019
9 107 M
EBIT 2019
391 M
Net income 2019
203 M
Debt 2019
1 885 M
Yield 2019
2,65%
P/E ratio 2019
14,1x
P/E ratio 2020
10,3x
EV / Sales2019
0,52x
EV / Sales2020
0,49x
Capitalization
2 869 M
Chart GOODBABY INTERNATIONAL HLDG LTD
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends GOODBABY INTERNATIONAL HLD
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
7
Average target price
2,82 HKD
Last Close Price
1,72 HKD
Spread / Highest target
148%
Spread / Average Target
63,7%
Spread / Lowest Target
25,0%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.