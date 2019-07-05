Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Goodbaby International Hldg Ltd    1086   KYG398141013

GOODBABY INTERNATIONAL HLDG LTD

(1086)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Goodbaby International Hldg : Monthly Return 201906

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/05/2019 | 04:48am EDT

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :

30/6/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

Goodbaby International Holdings Limited

Date Submitted

5 July 2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 1086

Description :

---

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

50,000,000,000

HK$0.01

HK$500,000,000.00

Increase/(decrease)

---

---

Balance at close of the month

50,000,000,000

HK$0.01

HK$500,000,000.00

(2) Stock code : N/A

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

June 2019

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

No. of other

Par value

Authorised share

classes of

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State HK$500,000,000.00 currency) :

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

No of preference

No. of other

(1)

(2)

shares

classes of shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

1,668,023,166

---

---

---

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

---

---

---

---

Balance at close of

the month

1,668,023,166

---

---

---

June 2019

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

share option

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

scheme

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

including EGM

Movement during the month

thereto

thereto as at close of

approval date

the month

(dd/mm/yyyy)

and class of

shares issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

1. Share Option

Scheme

EGM approval

date

05 /11 /2010

Exercise

Price:HK$3.58

Ordinary shares

0

0

0

0

0

25,080,000

(Note 1)

2. Share Option

Scheme

EGM approval date

05 /11 /2010

Exercise

Price:HK$3.75

Ordinary shares

0

0

0

0

0

99,150,000

(Note 1)

3. Share Option

Scheme

EGM approval date

05 /11 /2010

Exercise

Price:HK$3.88

Ordinary shares

0

0

0

0

0

3,000,000

(Note 1)

4. Share Option Scheme

EGM approval date05/11/2010 Exercise Price:HK$4.54

Ordinary shares

0

0

0

0

0

77,300,000

(Note 1)

June 2019

5. Share Option

Scheme

EGM approval date

05/11/2010

Exercise

Price:HK$5.122

Ordinary shares

0

0

0

0

0

10,200,000

(Note 1)

Total A.

(Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Total funds raised during the month from exercise

of options (State currency)

N/A

June 2019

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

Nominal value

month

pursuant

Currency

at close of

Exercised

Nominal value

pursuant

thereto as at

Description of warrants

of nominal

preceding

during the

at close of the

thereto

close of the

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

month

month

month

month

1. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

Total B. (Ordinary shares) N/A

(Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A

June 2019

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 05 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2019 08:47:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GOODBABY INTERNATIONAL HLD
04:48aGOODBABY INTERNATIONAL HLDG : Monthly Return 201906
PU
06/06GOODBABY INTERNATIONAL HLDG : Monthly Return 201905
PU
05/27GOODBABY INTERNATIONAL HLDG : Poll results of the annual general meeting held on..
PU
05/24GOODBABY INTERNATIONAL HLDG : Int'l grants 85.3 million share options
AQ
05/23GOODBABY INTERNATIONAL HLDG : Grant of share options
PU
05/07GOODBABY INTERNATIONAL HLDG : Monthly Return 201904
PU
04/22GOODBABY INTERNATIONAL HLDG : Proxy form
PU
04/22GOODBABY INTERNATIONAL HLDG : Annual report 2018
PU
04/22GOODBABY INTERNATIONAL HLDG : Notice of annual general meeting
PU
04/22GOODBABY INTERNATIONAL HLDG : Proposed re-election of the retiring directors and..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 9 107 M
EBIT 2019 391 M
Net income 2019 203 M
Debt 2019 1 885 M
Yield 2019 2,65%
P/E ratio 2019 14,1x
P/E ratio 2020 10,3x
EV / Sales2019 0,52x
EV / Sales2020 0,49x
Capitalization 2 869 M
Chart GOODBABY INTERNATIONAL HLDG LTD
Duration : Period :
Goodbaby International Hldg Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOODBABY INTERNATIONAL HLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 2,82  HKD
Last Close Price 1,72  HKD
Spread / Highest target 148%
Spread / Average Target 63,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Pos Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Zheng Huan Song Chairman
Michael Yang Group Chief Financial Officer
Yun Chiang Independent Non-Executive Director
Iain Ferguson Bruce Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOODBABY INTERNATIONAL HLDG LTD-30.92%370
POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC.15.47%5 407
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION-1.03%4 003
BRP INC37.97%3 591
THOR INDUSTRIES, INC.12.46%3 220
GIANT MANUFACTURING CO LTD--.--%2 925
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About