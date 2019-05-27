Goodbaby International Hldg : POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON MONDAY, 27 MAY 2019

Log in
POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON MONDAY, 27 MAY 2019

05/27/2019 | 07:09am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Goodbaby International Holdings Limited

好 孩 子 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code : 1086)

POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON MONDAY, 27 MAY 2019

Reference is made to the circular of Goodbaby International Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 23 April 2019 (the "Circular"). Terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular, unless the context requires otherwise.

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company is pleased to announce that at the annual general meeting (the "AGM") of the Company held on Monday, 27 May 2019, all the proposed resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM were duly passed by way of poll. The poll results are as follows:

Ordinary Resolutions

Number of Votes (%)

For

Against

1.

To receive the audited consolidated financial

1,430,937,789

0

statements of the Company and its subsidiaries

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

and the reports of the directors and auditors of the

Company for the year ended 31 December 2018.

2.

(a)

To re-elect Mr. SONG Zhenghuan as an executive

1,272,936,420

158,001,369

director of the Company and to authorize the

(88.96%)

(11.04%)

board of directors to fix his remuneration.

2.

(b)

To re-elect Mr. Michael Nan QU as an executive

1,344,755,383

86,182,406

director of the Company and to authorize the

(93.98%)

(6.02%)

board of directors to fix his remuneration.

2.

(c)

To re-elect Mr. Iain Ferguson BRUCE as an

1,233,078,542

197,859,247

independent non-executive director of the

(86.17%)

(13.83%)

Company and to authorize the board of directors

to fix his remuneration.

- 1 -

Ordinary Resolutions

Number of Votes (%)

For

Against

2. (d)

To re-elect Mr. SHI Xiaoguang as an independent

1,430,936,789

1,000

non-executive director of the Company and to

(99.99993%)

(0.00007%)

authorize the board of directors to fix his

remuneration.

3.

To authorize the board of directors to fix the

1,412,468,989

18,343,000

remuneration of the other directors of the

(98.72%)

(1.28%)

Company.

4.

To re-appoint Ernst & Young as auditors of the

1,430,937,789

0

Company to hold office until the conclusion of the

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

next annual general meeting and to authorize the

board of directors to fix their remuneration.

5.

To grant a general mandate to the directors to buy

1,430,933,288

4,501

back shares of the Company not exceeding 10% of

(99.999685%)

(0.000315%)

the total number of issued shares of the Company

as at the date of passing of this resolution.

6.

To grant a general mandate to the directors to

1,003,914,267

427,023,522

issue, allot and deal with additional shares of the

(70.16%)

(29.84%)

Company not exceeding 20% of the total number

of issued shares of the Company as at the date of

passing of this resolution.

7.

To extend the general mandate granted to the

1,023,536,768

407,401,021

directors to issue, allot and deal with additional

(71.53%)

(28.47%)

shares in the capital of the Company by the

aggregate number of the shares bought back by the

Company pursuant to the mandate by resolution

no. 5 as set out in the notice of the AGM.

As a majority of the votes were cast in favour of each of the resolutions numbered 1 to 7, all resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions.

As at the date of the AGM, the total number of shares of the Company in issue was 1,668,023,166 shares. The total number of shares of the Company entitling the holders to attend and vote on the resolutions at the AGM was 1,668,023,166 shares. There were no shares entitling the holder to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the resolutions at the AGM as set out in rule 13.40 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").

No shareholder of the Company was required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting on the resolutions at the AGM. None of the shareholders of the Company have stated their intention in the Circular to vote against or to abstain from voting on any of the resolutions at the AGM.

- 2 -

The Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, acted as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the AGM.

By order of the Board

Goodbaby International Holdings Limited

SONG Zhenghuan

Chairman

Hong Kong, 27 May 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. SONG Zhenghuan, Mr. Martin POS, Mr. XIA Xinyue, Mr. LIU Tongyou and Mr. Michael Nan QU; the non-executive Directors are Ms. FU Jingqiu and Mr. HO Kwok Yin, Eric; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Iain Ferguson BRUCE, Mr. SHI Xiaoguang, Ms. CHIANG Yun and Mr. JIN Peng.

- 3 -

Disclaimer

Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 27 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2019 11:08:05 UTC
