Goodbaby International Hldg : POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON MONDAY, 27 MAY 2019

Goodbaby International Holdings Limited

好 孩 子 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code : 1086)

POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON MONDAY, 27 MAY 2019

Reference is made to the circular of Goodbaby International Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 23 April 2019 (the "Circular"). Terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular, unless the context requires otherwise.

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company is pleased to announce that at the annual general meeting (the "AGM") of the Company held on Monday, 27 May 2019, all the proposed resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM were duly passed by way of poll. The poll results are as follows: