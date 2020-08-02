Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Goodbaby International Holdings Limited    1086   KYG398141013

GOODBABY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1086)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 07/31
1.29 HKD   -3.01%
06:22aGOODBABY INTERNATIONAL : Profit warning
PU
03/05GOODBABY INTERNATIONAL : Monthly Return 202002
PU
02/05GOODBABY INTERNATIONAL : Monthly Return 202001
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Goodbaby International : PROFIT WARNING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/02/2020 | 06:22am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Goodbaby International Holdings Limited

好 孩 子 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code : 1086)

PROFIT WARNING

This announcement is made by Goodbaby International Holdings Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board (the ''Board'') of directors of the Company wishes to inform the shareholders and potential investors of the Company that based on the preliminary assessment of the Group's unaudited management accounts for the six months ended 30 June 2020, the Group expects to record a decline in revenue ranging from approximately 15% to 20% and a decline in net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company ranging from approximately 60% to 70% for the six months ended 30 June 2020 as compared to the corresponding period in 2019.

The decline in revenue is primarily attributable to the impact of the outbreak of the coronavirus disease 2019 ("COVID-19") which includes declining sales in China and overseas markets due to the shutdown of China factories and retail stores beginning in l ate January and the closure of customers' retail stores in Europe, America and other markets beginning in late March, and declining exports from China due to global supply chain interruptions. The decline in net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company is primarily due to declining gross profit as a result of the declining revenue but partially offset by our savings in operating expense.

The Company is still in the process of finalising the interim results of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2020. The information contained in this announcement is based on a preliminary review of the unaudited consolidated financial information of the Group and the information currently available, which has not been reviewed by the Company's auditors and may be subject to adjustments. Shareholders and potential investors should read the Group's interim results announcement for the six months ended 30 June 2020, which is expected to be published in late August.

- 1 -

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By order of the Board

Goodbaby International Holdings Limited

Song Zhenghuan

Chairman

Hong Kong, 31 July 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors are Mr. SONG Zhenghuan, Mr. Martin POS, Mr. XIA Xinyue, Mr. LIU Tongyou and Mr. Michael Nan QU; the non-executive directors are Ms. FU Jingqiu and Mr. HO Kwok Yin, Eric; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Iain Ferguson BRUCE, Mr. SHI Xiaoguang, Ms. CHIANG Yun and Mr. JIN Peng.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 02 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2020 10:21:14 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on GOODBABY INTERNATIONAL HOL
06:22aGOODBABY INTERNATIONAL : Profit warning
PU
03/05GOODBABY INTERNATIONAL : Monthly Return 202002
PU
02/05GOODBABY INTERNATIONAL : Monthly Return 202001
PU
01/03GOODBABY INTERNATIONAL : Monthly Return 201912
PU
2019GOODBABY INTERNATIONAL : Monthly Return 201911
PU
2019GOODBABY INTERNATIONAL : Voluntary announcement revenue performance for the nine..
PU
2019GOODBABY INTERNATIONAL : Monthly Return 201910
PU
2019GOODBABY INTERNATIONAL : Monthly Return 201909
PU
2019GOODBABY INTERNATIONAL HLDG : Monthly Return 201908
PU
2019GOODBABY INTERNATIONAL HLDG : Monthly Return 201906
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 8 325 M 1 074 M 1 074 M
Net income 2020 139 M 17,9 M 17,9 M
Net Debt 2020 1 772 M 229 M 229 M
P/E ratio 2020 15,6x
Yield 2020 0,78%
Capitalization 2 152 M 278 M 278 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,47x
EV / Sales 2021 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 11 180
Free-Float 49,5%
Chart GOODBABY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Goodbaby International Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOODBABY INTERNATIONAL HOL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 0,98 HKD
Last Close Price 1,29 HKD
Spread / Highest target -14,7%
Spread / Average Target -23,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Pos Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Zheng Huan Song Chairman
Michael Yang Group Chief Financial Officer
Iain Ferguson Bruce Independent Non-Executive Director
Xiao Guang Shi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOODBABY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-25.43%278
POLARIS INC.1.90%6 357
THOR INDUSTRIES, INC.53.44%6 292
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION15.32%5 300
YETI HOLDINGS, INC.40.57%4 251
GIANT MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.44.84%3 938
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group