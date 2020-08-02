Goodbaby International : PROFIT WARNING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Goodbaby International Holdings Limited

好 孩 子 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code : 1086)

PROFIT WARNING

This announcement is made by Goodbaby International Holdings Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board (the ''Board'') of directors of the Company wishes to inform the shareholders and potential investors of the Company that based on the preliminary assessment of the Group's unaudited management accounts for the six months ended 30 June 2020, the Group expects to record a decline in revenue ranging from approximately 15% to 20% and a decline in net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company ranging from approximately 60% to 70% for the six months ended 30 June 2020 as compared to the corresponding period in 2019.

The decline in revenue is primarily attributable to the impact of the outbreak of the coronavirus disease 2019 ("COVID-19") which includes declining sales in China and overseas markets due to the shutdown of China factories and retail stores beginning in l ate January and the closure of customers' retail stores in Europe, America and other markets beginning in late March, and declining exports from China due to global supply chain interruptions. The decline in net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company is primarily due to declining gross profit as a result of the declining revenue but partially offset by our savings in operating expense.

The Company is still in the process of finalising the interim results of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2020. The information contained in this announcement is based on a preliminary review of the unaudited consolidated financial information of the Group and the information currently available, which has not been reviewed by the Company's auditors and may be subject to adjustments. Shareholders and potential investors should read the Group's interim results announcement for the six months ended 30 June 2020, which is expected to be published in late August.