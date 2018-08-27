Goodman : 30 June 2018 distribution taxation components

27 August 2018

GOODMAN GROUP (GOODMAN) - TAXATION COMPONENTS AND FUND PAYMENT NOTICE DISTRIBUTION FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2018

Goodman is scheduled to make a total distribution of 14.25 cents per stapled security on the scheduled payment date, Wednesday, 29 August 2018, comprising of a distribution from:

 Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited; and

 Goodman Industrial Trust

Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited

Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited is scheduled to make a distribution of 5.0 cents per security.

Goodman Industrial Trust

The following are the components of Goodman Industrial Trust's distribution of 9.25 cents per security for the 6 months to 30 June 2018.

Component Cents per unit Capital gains - concession amount 2.7583521 Capital gains - discount amount 3.5259217 Capital gains - other 0.0000000 Sub-total capital gains 6.2842738 Other income 0.6261774 Interest income 0.7288791 Foreign income 1.6106697 Tax deferred 0.0000000 Total distribution 9.2500000

Goodman Group

For the purposes of section 12-395 of Schedule 1 of the Taxation Administration Act 1953, this distribution includes a 'fund payment' amount of 7.6780208 cents per unit in respect of the income year ending 30 June 2018 as follows:

Component Cents per unit Capital gains - grossed up discount amount 7.0518434 Capital gains - other 0.0000000 Other income 0.6261774 Fund payment 7.6780208

Annual Tax Statement

Details of the full year components of distributions will be included in the annual tax statement scheduled to be dispatched to Securityholders on Wednesday, 29 August 2018.

Yours sincerely

Carl Bicego

Company Secretary