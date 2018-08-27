Log in
GOODMAN GROUP (GMG)
Goodman : 30 June 2018 distribution taxation components

08/27/2018 | 04:12am CEST

27 August 2018

The Manager

Company Notices Section ASX Limited

Exchange Centre 20 Bridge Street Sydney NSW 2000

Dear Sir / Madam

GOODMAN GROUP (GOODMAN) - TAXATION COMPONENTS AND FUND PAYMENT NOTICE DISTRIBUTION FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2018

Goodman is scheduled to make a total distribution of 14.25 cents per stapled security on the scheduled payment date, Wednesday, 29 August 2018, comprising of a distribution from:

  • Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited; and

  • Goodman Industrial Trust

Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited

Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited is scheduled to make a distribution of 5.0 cents per security.

Goodman Industrial Trust

The following are the components of Goodman Industrial Trust's distribution of 9.25 cents per security for the 6 months to 30 June 2018.

Component

Cents per unit

Capital gains - concession amount

2.7583521

Capital gains - discount amount

3.5259217

Capital gains - other

0.0000000

Sub-total capital gains

6.2842738

Other income

0.6261774

Interest income

0.7288791

Foreign income

1.6106697

Tax deferred

0.0000000

Total distribution

9.2500000

Goodman Group

Goodman Limited | ABN 69 000 123 071

Goodman Funds Management Limited | ABN 48 067 796 641 | AFSL Number 223621

as responsible entity of Goodman Industrial Trust | ARSN 091213 839

Level 17, 60 Castlereagh Street, Sydney NSW 2000 | GPO Box 4703, Sydney NSW 2001 Australia

Tel +61 2 9230 7400 | Fax +61 2 9230 7444

Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited | Company No. 1700359 | ARBN 155 911 149 | a Hong Kong company with limited liability

Suite 901, Three Pacific Place, 1 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong | Tel +852 2249 3100 | Fax +852 2525 2070info-au@goodman.com| www.goodman.com

For the purposes of section 12-395 of Schedule 1 of the Taxation Administration Act 1953, this distribution includes a 'fund payment' amount of 7.6780208 cents per unit in respect of the income year ending 30 June 2018 as follows:

Component

Cents per unit

Capital gains - grossed up discount amount

7.0518434

Capital gains - other

0.0000000

Other income

0.6261774

Fund payment

7.6780208

Annual Tax Statement

Details of the full year components of distributions will be included in the annual tax statement scheduled to be dispatched to Securityholders on Wednesday, 29 August 2018.

Yours sincerely

Carl Bicego

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Goodman Group published this content on 27 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2018 02:11:01 UTC
