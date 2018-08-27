Goodman : 30 June 2018 distribution taxation components

27 August 2018
The Manager
Company Notices Section ASX Limited
Exchange Centre 20 Bridge Street Sydney NSW 2000
Dear Sir / Madam
GOODMAN GROUP (GOODMAN) - TAXATION COMPONENTS AND FUND PAYMENT NOTICE DISTRIBUTION FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2018
Goodman is scheduled to make a total distribution of 14.25 cents per stapled security on the scheduled payment date, Wednesday, 29 August 2018, comprising of a distribution from:
Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited
Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited is scheduled to make a distribution of 5.0 cents per security.
Goodman Industrial Trust
The following are the components of Goodman Industrial Trust's distribution of 9.25 cents per security for the 6 months to 30 June 2018.
|
Component
|
Cents per unit
|
Capital gains - concession amount
|
2.7583521
|
Capital gains - discount amount
|
3.5259217
|
Capital gains - other
|
0.0000000
|
Sub-total capital gains
|
6.2842738
|
Other income
|
0.6261774
|
Interest income
|
0.7288791
|
Foreign income
|
1.6106697
|
Tax deferred
|
0.0000000
|
Total distribution
|
9.2500000
For the purposes of section 12-395 of Schedule 1 of the Taxation Administration Act 1953, this distribution includes a 'fund payment' amount of 7.6780208 cents per unit in respect of the income year ending 30 June 2018 as follows:
|
Component
|
Cents per unit
|
Capital gains - grossed up discount amount
|
7.0518434
|
Capital gains - other
|
0.0000000
|
Other income
|
0.6261774
|
Fund payment
|
7.6780208
Annual Tax Statement
Details of the full year components of distributions will be included in the annual tax statement scheduled to be dispatched to Securityholders on Wednesday, 29 August 2018.
Yours sincerely
Carl Bicego
Company Secretary