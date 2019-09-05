Log in
Goodman : 30 June 2019 distribution taxation components

09/05/2019

GOODMAN GROUP (GOODMAN) - TAXATION COMPONENTS AND FUND PAYMENT NOTICE DISTRIBUTION FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

Goodman is scheduled to make a total distribution of 15 cents per stapled security on the scheduled payment date, Monday, 9 September 2019, comprising distributions from:

  • Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited; and
  • Goodman Industrial Trust

Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited

Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited is scheduled to pay a dividend of 5.0 cents per security.

Goodman Industrial Trust

The following are the components of Goodman Industrial Trust's distribution of 10.0 cents per security for the 6 months to 30 June 2019.

Component Cents per unit
Capital gains - concession amount 0.982485
Capital gains - discount amount 0.182257
Capital gains - other 0.041334

Sub-total capital gains

1.206076
Other income 0.000000
Interest income 0.000000
Foreign income 0.000000
Tax deferred 8.793924
Total distribution 10.00000

For the purposes of section 12-395 of Schedule 1 of the Taxation Administration Act 1953, this distribution includes a 'fund payment' amount of 0.405848 cents per unit in respect of the income year ending 30 June 2019 as follows:

Component Cents per unit
Capital gains - grossed up discount amount 0.364514
Capital gains - other 0.041334
Other income 0.000000
Fund payment 0.405848

Annual Tax Statement

Details of the full year components of distributions will be included in the annual tax statement scheduled to be dispatched to Securityholders on Monday, 9 September 2019.

Disclaimer

Goodman Group published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 07:46:02 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 -
EBIT 2020 1 204 M
Net income 2020 1 001 M
Debt 2020 2 005 M
Yield 2020 2,11%
P/E ratio 2020 26,2x
P/E ratio 2021 24,8x
EV / Sales2020 -
EV / Sales2021 -
Capitalization 25 982 M
Chart GOODMAN GROUP
Duration : Period :
Goodman Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOODMAN GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 14,56  AUD
Last Close Price 14,21  AUD
Spread / Highest target 23,9%
Spread / Average Target 2,50%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory Leith Goodman Group CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Ian Douglas Ferrier Independent Chairman
Nick Vrondas Group Chief Financial Officer
Scott Farquhar Group Chief Technology Officer
Anthony Rozic Executive Director & Deputy Group CEO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOODMAN GROUP33.68%17 659
PROLOGIS INC45.38%53 375
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION29.19%12 094
AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST44.79%7 088
NIPPON PROLOGIS REIT INC23.19%6 353
FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST, INC.35.52%4 947
