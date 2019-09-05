Goodman : 30 June 2019 distribution taxation components

GOODMAN GROUP (GOODMAN) - TAXATION COMPONENTS AND FUND PAYMENT NOTICE DISTRIBUTION FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

Goodman is scheduled to make a total distribution of 15 cents per stapled security on the scheduled payment date, Monday, 9 September 2019, comprising distributions from:

Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited; and

Goodman Industrial Trust

Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited

Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited is scheduled to pay a dividend of 5.0 cents per security.

Goodman Industrial Trust

The following are the components of Goodman Industrial Trust's distribution of 10.0 cents per security for the 6 months to 30 June 2019.

Component Cents per unit Capital gains - concession amount 0.982485 Capital gains - discount amount 0.182257 Capital gains - other 0.041334 Sub-total capital gains 1.206076 Other income 0.000000 Interest income 0.000000 Foreign income 0.000000 Tax deferred 8.793924 Total distribution 10.00000

For the purposes of section 12-395 of Schedule 1 of the Taxation Administration Act 1953, this distribution includes a 'fund payment' amount of 0.405848 cents per unit in respect of the income year ending 30 June 2019 as follows:

Component Cents per unit Capital gains - grossed up discount amount 0.364514 Capital gains - other 0.041334 Other income 0.000000 Fund payment 0.405848

Annual Tax Statement

Details of the full year components of distributions will be included in the annual tax statement scheduled to be dispatched to Securityholders on Monday, 9 September 2019.