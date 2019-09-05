Goodman : 30 June 2019 distribution taxation components

GOODMAN GROUP (GOODMAN) - TAXATION COMPONENTS AND FUND PAYMENT NOTICE DISTRIBUTION FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
Goodman is scheduled to make a total distribution of 15 cents per stapled security on the scheduled payment date, Monday, 9 September 2019, comprising distributions from:
-
Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited; and
-
Goodman Industrial Trust
Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited
Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited is scheduled to pay a dividend of 5.0 cents per security.
Goodman Industrial Trust
The following are the components of Goodman Industrial Trust's distribution of 10.0 cents per security for the 6 months to 30 June 2019.
|
Component
|
Cents per unit
|
Capital gains - concession amount
|
0.982485
|
Capital gains - discount amount
|
0.182257
|
Capital gains - other
|
0.041334
|
Sub-total capital gains
|
1.206076
|
Other income
|
0.000000
|
Interest income
|
0.000000
|
Foreign income
|
0.000000
|
Tax deferred
|
8.793924
|
Total distribution
|
10.00000
For the purposes of section 12-395 of Schedule 1 of the Taxation Administration Act 1953, this distribution includes a 'fund payment' amount of 0.405848 cents per unit in respect of the income year ending 30 June 2019 as follows:
|
Component
|
Cents per unit
|
Capital gains - grossed up discount amount
|
0.364514
|
Capital gains - other
|
0.041334
|
Other income
|
0.000000
|
Fund payment
|
0.405848
Annual Tax Statement
Details of the full year components of distributions will be included in the annual tax statement scheduled to be dispatched to Securityholders on Monday, 9 September 2019.
Disclaimer
Goodman Group published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 07:46:02 UTC