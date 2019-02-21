Goodman : 31 December 2018 distribution taxation components

GOODMAN GROUP (GOODMAN) - TAXATION COMPONENTS AND FUND PAYMENT NOTICE FOR THE YEAR HALF YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
The following are the components of Goodman Group's distribution of 15.00 cents per security for the 6 months to 31 December 2018.The scheduled distribution payment date is Tuesday, 26 February 2019.
Goodman Industrial Trust
|
Component
|
Cents per unit
|
Capital gains - concession amount
|
3.1104796
|
Capital gains - discount amount
|
0.8920515
|
Capital gains - other
|
0.1121835
|
sub-total capital gains
|
4.1147146
|
Other income
|
1.3107299
|
Interest income
|
0.4842360
|
Foreign income
|
1.6465301
|
Tax deferred
|
7.4437894
|
Total distribution
|
15.000000
For the purposes of section 12-395 of Schedule 1 of the Taxation Administration Act 1953, this distribution includes a 'fund payment' amount of 3.2070164 cents per unit in respect of the income year ending 30 June 2019 as follows:
|
Component
|
Cents per unit
|
Capital gains - grossed up discount amount
|
1.7841030
|
Capital gains - other
|
0.1121835
|
Other income
|
1.3107299
|
Fund payment
|
3.2070164
Annual Tax Statement
Details of the full year components of distributions will be included in the annual tax statement scheduled to be dispatched to Securityholders in August 2019.
Disclaimer
Goodman Group published this content on 22 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2019 23:39:05 UTC