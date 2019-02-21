Goodman : 31 December 2018 distribution taxation components

GOODMAN GROUP (GOODMAN) - TAXATION COMPONENTS AND FUND PAYMENT NOTICE FOR THE YEAR HALF YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

The following are the components of Goodman Group's distribution of 15.00 cents per security for the 6 months to 31 December 2018.The scheduled distribution payment date is Tuesday, 26 February 2019.

Goodman Industrial Trust

Component Cents per unit Capital gains - concession amount 3.1104796 Capital gains - discount amount 0.8920515 Capital gains - other 0.1121835 sub-total capital gains 4.1147146 Other income 1.3107299 Interest income 0.4842360 Foreign income 1.6465301 Tax deferred 7.4437894 Total distribution 15.000000

For the purposes of section 12-395 of Schedule 1 of the Taxation Administration Act 1953, this distribution includes a 'fund payment' amount of 3.2070164 cents per unit in respect of the income year ending 30 June 2019 as follows:

Component Cents per unit Capital gains - grossed up discount amount 1.7841030 Capital gains - other 0.1121835 Other income 1.3107299 Fund payment 3.2070164

Annual Tax Statement

Details of the full year components of distributions will be included in the annual tax statement scheduled to be dispatched to Securityholders in August 2019.