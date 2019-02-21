Log in
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/21
12.74 AUD   -0.39%
GOODMAN : 31 December 2018 distribution taxation components
PU
02/13GOODMAN : GMG 1H FY19 Half Year Results Presentation
PU
02/13GOODMAN : increases FY19 EPS growth forecast to 9.5%.
PU
Goodman : 31 December 2018 distribution taxation components

02/21/2019 | 06:40pm EST

GOODMAN GROUP (GOODMAN) - TAXATION COMPONENTS AND FUND PAYMENT NOTICE FOR THE YEAR HALF YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

The following are the components of Goodman Group's distribution of 15.00 cents per security for the 6 months to 31 December 2018.The scheduled distribution payment date is Tuesday, 26 February 2019.

Goodman Industrial Trust

Component Cents per unit
Capital gains - concession amount 3.1104796
Capital gains - discount amount 0.8920515
Capital gains - other 0.1121835
sub-total capital gains 4.1147146
Other income 1.3107299
Interest income 0.4842360
Foreign income 1.6465301
Tax deferred 7.4437894
Total distribution 15.000000

For the purposes of section 12-395 of Schedule 1 of the Taxation Administration Act 1953, this distribution includes a 'fund payment' amount of 3.2070164 cents per unit in respect of the income year ending 30 June 2019 as follows:

Component Cents per unit
Capital gains - grossed up discount amount 1.7841030
Capital gains - other 0.1121835
Other income 1.3107299
Fund payment 3.2070164

Annual Tax Statement

Details of the full year components of distributions will be included in the annual tax statement scheduled to be dispatched to Securityholders in August 2019.

Disclaimer

Goodman Group published this content on 22 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2019 23:39:05 UTC
