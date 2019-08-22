Goodman : Appendix 4E Full Year Accounts

Goodman Group

Directors' report

for the year ended 30 June 2019

The directors (Directors) of Goodman Limited (ABN 69 000 123 071) and Goodman Funds Management Limited (GFML), the responsible entity for Goodman Industrial Trust (ARSN 091 213 839), present their Directors' report together with the consolidated financial statements of Goodman Limited and the entities it controlled (Goodman or Group) and the consolidated financial statements of Goodman Industrial Trust and the entities it controlled (GIT) at the end of, or during, the financial year ended 30 June 2019 (FY19) and the audit report thereon.

Shares in Goodman Limited (Company or GL), units in Goodman Industrial Trust (Trust) and CHESS Depositary Interests (CDIs) over shares in Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited (GLHK) are stapled to one another and are quoted as a single security on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). In respect of stapling arrangements, Australian Accounting Standards require an acquirer to be identified and an in-substance acquisition to be recognised and accordingly Goodman Limited is identified as having acquired control over the assets of GIT and GLHK. The consolidated financial statements of Goodman Limited therefore include the results of GIT and GLHK.

As permitted by the relief provided in Australian Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC) Instrument 18-0353, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present both the financial statements and accompanying notes of Goodman and GIT. GLHK, which is incorporated and domiciled in Hong Kong, prepares its financial statements under Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards and the applicable requirements of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance and accordingly the financial statements of GLHK have not been included as adjacent columns in the consolidated financial statements. The financial statements of GLHK have been included as an appendix to this financial report.

GFML, as responsible entity for the Trust, is solely responsible for the preparation of the accompanying consolidated financial report of GIT, in accordance with the Trust's Constitution and the Corporations Act 2001.

Operating and financial review

Principal activities

Goodman is a global integrated property group and one of the world's leading listed industrial property groups. Goodman is focused on its proven business model of owning, developing and managing industrial property and business space in key markets around the world.

The principal activities of Goodman during the course of the current financial year were investment in directly and indirectly held industrial property, investment management, property services and property development. Goodman's key operating regions during the financial year were Australia and New Zealand, Asia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom and the Americas.