Goodman : Full Year Results Presentation

This document has been prepared by Goodman Group (Goodman Limited (ABN 69 000 123 071), Goodman Funds Management Limited (ABN 48 067 796 641; AFSL Number 223621) as the Responsible Entity for Goodman Industrial Trust (ARSN 091 213 839) and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited (Company Number 1700359; ARBN 155911142 - A Hong Kong company with limited liability)). This document is a presentation of general background information about the Group's activities current at the date of the presentation. It is information in a summary form and does not purport to be complete. It is to be read in conjunction with the Goodman Group Financial Report for the year ended 30 June 2019 and Goodman Group's other announcements released to ASX (available at www.asx.com.au). It is not intended to be relied upon as advice to investors or potential investors and does not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation or needs of any particular investor. These should be considered, with professional advice, when deciding if an investment is appropriate.
This Presentation uses operating profit and operating earnings per share (EPS) to present a clear view of the underlying profit from operations. Operating profit comprises profit attributable to Securityholders adjusted for profit on disposal of investment properties, net property valuations gains, non-property impairment losses, net gains/losses from the fair value movements on derivative financial instruments and unrealised fair value and foreign exchange movements on interest bearing liabilities and other non-cash adjustments or non-recurring items e.g. the share based payments expense associated with Goodman's Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP). A reconciliation to statutory profit is provided in summary on page 10 of this Presentation and in detail on page 7 of the Directors' Report as announced on ASX and available from the Investor Centre at www.goodman.com.
The calculation of fair value requires estimates and assumptions which are continually evaluated and are based on historical experience and expectations of future events that are believed to be reasonable in the circumstances
This document contains certain "forward-looking statements". The words "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "project", "forecast", "estimate", "likely", "intend", "should", "could", "may", "target", "plan" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Indications of, and guidance on, future earnings and financial position and performance are also forward-looking statements. Due care and attention has been used in the preparation of forecast information. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Group, that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. There can be no assurance that actual outcomes will not differ materially from these statements. Neither the Group, nor any other person, gives any representation, warranty, assurance or guarantee that the occurrence of the events expressed or implied in any forward looking-statements in this document will actually occur.
This document does not constitute an offer, invitation, solicitation, recommendation, advice or recommendation with respect to the issue, purchase, or sale of any stapled securities or other financial products in the Group.
This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States or to any "US person" (as defined in Regulation S under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act) (US Person)). Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States or to US Persons absent registration or an exemption from registration. The stapled securities of Goodman Group have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any state or jurisdiction of the United States.
Contents
Section1 - Highlights
Goodman Business Park East, Chiba, Japan
Highlights
The Group has delivered a strong operating performance in FY19. Keyfinancial metrics for the year include:
Operating profit1 of $942 million, up 11.4% on FY18
Operating earnings per share (EPS)2 of 51.6 cents, up 10.5% on FY18 (compared to initial guidance of 7%)
Gearing at 9.7%³ (5.1% at FY18)
Distribution per security (DPS) of 30.0 cents, up 7% on FY18
Statutory profit of $1,628 million, includes $872 million valuation gains, contributing to 15% growth in net tangible assets from FY18 to $5.34 per security
Development workbook of $4.1 billion and growing to around $5 billion
Building on capability in high barrier to entry markets with 55 projects in 13 countries. Urban focus delivering results
Raised and deployed more capital in Partnerships to fund developments
Larger, higher value projects with longer time in WIP
Strong performance within the Partnerships reflected in 16% average total returns4 for the year
$3.8 billion of revaluation gains across the Group and Partnerships
External assets under management (AUM) up 22% to $43 billion, with total AUM up 21% to $46 billion on FY18
Like for like net property income (NPI) growth of 3.3%5
Maintained high occupancy at 98%
Operating profit comprises profit attributable to Securityholders adjusted for property valuations, derivative and foreign currency mark to market and other non-cash or non-recurring items
Operating EPS is calculated using Operating Profit and weighted average diluted securities of 1,826.5 million which includes 14.8 million LTIP securities which have achieved the required performance hurdles and will vest in September 2019 and September 2020
Gearing is calculated as total interest bearing liabilities over total assets, both net of cash and the fair values of certain derivative financial instruments included in other financial assets of $222.4 million (30 June 2018: $154.3 million). Total
interest bearing liabilities are grossed up for the fair values of certain derivative financial instruments included in other financial liabilities of $123.6 million (30 June 2018: $31.9 million).
Partnership Total Returns are based on 12 months to June 2019
Excludes on balance sheet assets55.
