Goodman : Stakeholder Review and Annual Report 2019

25 September 2019

Goodman Group (Goodman) - Stakeholder Review and 2019 Annual Report

The Goodman Stakeholder Review and 2019 Annual Report (incorporating the consolidated financial reports for Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust, and Goodman Logistics HK Limited) was dispatched to Securityholders today.

The Reports and covering letter are attached.

Annual General Meetings

The Annual General Meetings for the Goodman Group entities will be held at 10:00am (Sydney time) on Wednesday, 20 November 2019 at The Fullerton Hotel Sydney (previously known as the Westin Hotel), Heritage Ballroom, No 1 Martin Place, Sydney NSW. The Notice of Meetings and Proxy Forms will be dispatched to Securityholders by 21 October 2019.

