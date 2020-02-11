Log in
GOODMAN GROUP

(GMG)
Goodman : Stephen Johns to become Goodman Group Chairman in November 2020

02/11/2020 | 08:04pm EST
Goodman Group's (Goodman or Group) Board today announced that Stephen Johns has been appointed as Chairman Elect and will succeed Ian Ferrier AM as Chairman of the Group at the 2020 Annual General Meeting in November.

Goodman Group Chairman, Ian Ferrier said: 'Since Stephen's appointment as director in 2017 and his chairing of the Audit Committee, the Board has benefited greatly from his experience. The Board and the Group CEO are confident in the leadership attributes that he will bring and, on a personal note, I believe that Goodman will continue to prosper under his Chairmanship.'
Stephen Johns commented 'I am thankful to the Board for the opportunity and privilege to chair Goodman Group. I look forward to working with Group CEO, Greg Goodman, his management team and the Board, to continue to deliver on the Group's strategy and acting for the benefit of the Group's securityholders and other stakeholders.'

Ian Ferrier has been on the Board of Goodman Group since 2003 and was appointed Chairman in July 2009. Greg Goodman said 'Over that time he has played an instrumental role in guiding Goodman's global and prudent expansion, while overseeing the development of a sustainable and long term business for the future. His contribution to the Group has been immense and he leaves a legacy that the Group will continue to benefit from.'

Stephen Johns is currently Chairman of Brambles Limited and has announced that he will be retiring from that Board during the year. He is also a non-executive director of the Garvan Institute of Medical Research. He has a Bachelor of Economics Degree and is a Fellow of Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand and a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

Disclaimer

Goodman Group published this content on 12 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2020 01:03:09 UTC
