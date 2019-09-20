Goodman : provides easy access to 4.5 million consumers with approval for Oakdale West Industrial Estate – Western Sydney's largest zoned industrial estate

Goodman Group (Goodman) and Brickworks have received DA approval from the NSW Department of Planning, Industry and Environment to commence development of their Oakdale West Industrial Estate in Kemps Creek, Sydney.

Approval has been granted for the Oakdale West Industrial Estate concept plan. In addition, the development application (DA) for Precinct 1 building works (116,000 sqm), stage 1 infrastructure works, construction of the Western North-South Link Road and lead-in services has also been approved

Oakdale West will be the largest parcel of IN1 zoned, DA-approved land in the sought-after Western Sydney region bringing over 1,800 jobs to the area when complete

$95 million of infrastructure investment has been committed by Goodman and Brickworks to fund the first stage of initial infrastructure works

Oakdale West will be completed over five stages and will see $125 million of infrastructure spend by Goodman and Brickworks in the first two stages alone.

Jason Little, General Manager Goodman Australia said, 'Consumers' need for convenience and faster delivery continue to drive demand for industrial property - particularly in urban populations like Sydney. As our customers' look to increase efficiency in their supply chain, they are seeking high-quality facilities close to the consumer.

Oakdale West is well-equipped to facilitate this demand given its excellent connectivity to key motorways and proximity to the Western Sydney International Airport. The site provides efficient access to 4.5 million consumers,1 within a one-hour drivetime2.'

Approved for 89 hectares of development, Oakdale West has a flexible masterplan that is able to accommodate a large range of customers. Oakdale West will form part of Goodman's flagship Oakdale Industrial Estate, a joint venture between Goodman and Brickworks. The fully completed Oakdale Central and partly-developed Oakdale South precincts have attracted customers from the e-commerce, third party logistics, retail, pharmaceutical and automotive industries.

Commenting on the benefits to the community, Jason Little continued, 'This approval is a milestone in the history of Oakdale Industrial Estate and cements our commitment, alongside Brickworks to invest in Western Sydney. We have consulted extensively with the local community and have made significant infrastructure investments in the area to ensure it's opened up to benefit the community at large. This includes job creation, where over 1,000 jobs will be generated during the construction phase and 1,845 operational jobs when complete.'

Infrastructure works at Oakdale West are due to commence imminently including the construction of a two-lane dual carriageway regional road (the Western North-South Link Road) that will connect the estate to Lenore Drive and provide easy access to the nearby M7 and M4 motorways.

Oakdale Industrial Estate incorporating Oakdale Central, Oakdale South and now Oakdale West, will have an end value of over $3 billion as it is built out over the next ten years.

