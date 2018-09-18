Goodrich Petroleum : Announces Haynesville Shale Well Results And Operational Update

HOUSTON, Sept. 18, 2018/PRNewswire / -- Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSE American: GDP) today announced completion results on its Harris-Dickson14&23 No. 1 (99% WI) well in the Thorn Lake field in Red River Parish, Louisiana. The well achieved a 24-hour peak rate of approximately 27,500 Mcf per day from 6,100 feet of lateral. Upon completion of the well the Company exceeded its year-end guidance of 100,000 Mcfe per day.

The Company has drilled and cased the Loftus 27&22 No.1 (93% WI) well, which is a 7,500 foot lateral in the Bethany-Longstreetfield of DeSoto Parish, Louisiana, and is currently drilling the Cason-Dickson 14&23 No. 3 and No.4 (99% WI) wells in Red River Parish, Louisianaoff of a common pad.

OTHER INFORMATION

Certain statements in this news release regarding future expectations and plans for future activities may be regarded as 'forward looking statements' within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. They are subject to various risks, such as financial market conditions, changes in commodities prices and costs of drilling and completion, operating hazards, drilling risks, and the inherent uncertainties in interpreting engineering data relating to underground accumulations of oil and gas, as well as other risks discussed in detail in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017and other subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Goodrich Petroleum is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company listed on the NYSE American under the symbol 'GDP'.

SOURCE Goodrich Petroleum Corporation