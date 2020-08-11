Goodrich Petroleum : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results 0 08/11/2020 | 06:04am EDT Send by mail :

HOUSTON, Aug. 11, 2020/PRNewswire/ -- Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSE American: GDP) (the 'Company') today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA was $15.4 million in the quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA was in the quarter. Discretionary Cash Flow was $14.5 million and Capital Expenditures totaled $10.2 million in the quarter;

was and totaled in the quarter; Net Loss: Net Loss was $15.7 million in the quarter. Factoring into the net loss for the quarter were a mark-to-market loss representing the change of the fair value of our open natural gas and oil derivative contracts of $9.0 million and an impairment charge of $6.8 million .

Net Loss was $15.7 million in the quarter. Factoring into the net loss for the quarter were a mark-to-market loss representing the change of the fair value of our open natural gas and oil derivative contracts of and an impairment charge of . Production: Production averaged approximately 138,000 Mcfe per day for the quarter. The Company completed 1 gross (0.8 net) wells in the quarter.

Production averaged approximately 138,000 Mcfe per day for the quarter. The Company completed 1 gross (0.8 net) wells in the quarter. Cash Expenses: Per unit cash expense was $1.09 per Mcfe for the quarter, with $1.01 in cash operating expense and $0.08 per Mcfe in cash interest expense. Per unit cash operating expense was broken out as follows:

Per unit cash expense was per Mcfe for the quarter, with in cash operating expense and per Mcfe in cash interest expense. Per unit cash operating expense was broken out as follows: Lease operating expense ('LOE') was $0.26 per Mcfe Production and other taxes were $0.07 per Mcfe Transportation and processing expense was $0.43 per Mcfe General and Administrative ('G&A') expense payable in cash was $0.25 per Mcfe

Haynesville Acreage: The Company has recently entered into an agreement to develop certain acreage in the vicinity of the Company's Bethany-Longstreet area, which increases its Haynesville acreage to approximately 24,000 net acres. The Company has now added approximately 2,000 net acres this year on a drill to earn basis, with no upfront consideration. THE COMPANY HAS POSTED A NEW PRESENTATION ON THE COMPANY'S WEBSITE WHICH WILL BE REVIEWED ON THE EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL. INVESTORS CAN ACCESS THE SLIDES AT:http://goodrichpetroleumcorp.investorroom.com/events 2Q20 FINANCIAL RESULTS CASH FLOW Adjusted EBITDA was $15.4 millionin the quarter and discretionary cash flow ('DCF'), defined as net cash provided by operating activities before changes in working capital, was $14.5 millionin the quarter, versus Adjusted EBITDA of $21.5 millionand DCF of $20.6 millionin the prior year period. (See accompanying tables at the end of this press release that reconcile Adjusted EBITDA and DCF, each of which are non-US GAAP financial measures, to their most directly comparable US GAAP financial measure.) NET INCOME/LOSS The Company announced a net loss of $15.7 million($1.25per basic and fully diluted share) in the quarter, versus net income of $11.8 million($0.96per basic and $0.82per fully diluted share) in the prior year period. Net loss for the quarter, as adjusted for the Company's mark-to-market loss on unsettled derivatives of $9.0 millionand $6.8 millionof impairment expense, was an adjusted income of $0.1 million. PRODUCTION Production totaled approximately 12.6 Bcfe in the quarter, or an average of approximately 138,000 Mcfe (98% natural gas) per day, versus 12.6 Bcfe, or an average of approximately 138,200 Mcfe (98% natural gas) per day, in the prior year period. REVENUES Oil and natural gas revenues adjusted for cash settled derivatives of $7.3 millionwas $27.8 million. Oil and natural gas revenues prior to cash settled derivatives was $20.5 million. Oil and gas revenues including cash settled derivatives was $33.9 millionin the prior year period. Average realized price per unit was $1.63per Mcfe ($1.54per Mcf of gas and $40.41per barrel of oil) in the quarter, versus $2.54per Mcfe in the prior year period ($2.35per Mcf of gas and $65.00per barrel of oil). Average realized price per unit when incorporating the Company's settled derivatives, including $1.8 millionreceived for July 2020natural gas positions settled at the end of the quarter, was $2.21per Mcfe. (See accompanying table at the end of this press release that reconciles oil and natural gas revenues adjusted for cash settled derivatives, which is a non-US GAAP financial measure, to its most directly comparable US GAAP financial measure.) OPERATING EXPENSES Lease operating expense ('LOE') was $3.2 million, or $0.26per Mcfe, in the quarter, versus $3.0 million, or $0.24per Mcfe, in the prior year period. LOE for the quarter included $0.5 million, or $0.04per Mcfe, for workovers, versus $0.2 million, or $0.02per Mcfe, in the prior year period. Lease operating expense for the quarter excluding workovers was $2.7 million, or $0.22per Mcfe, versus $2.8 million, or $0.22per Mcfe in the prior year period. Production and other taxes were $0.9 millionin the quarter, or $0.07per Mcfe, versus $0.6 million, or $0.05per Mcfe, in the prior year period. The increase year over year is the result of reaching the end of the severance tax abatement period on certain wells since last year. Transportation and processing expense was $5.4 million, or $0.43per Mcfe, in the quarter, versus $5.8 million, or $0.46per Mcfe, in the prior year period. Depreciation, depletion and amortization ('DD&A') expense was $11.9 million, or $0.95per Mcfe, in the quarter, versus $13.3 million, or $1.06per Mcfe, in the prior year period. General and administrative expense was $4.5 million, or $0.36per Mcfe, in the quarter, versus $4.9 million, or $0.39per Mcfe, in the prior year period. G&A expense payable in cash was $3.2 million, or $0.25per Mcfe, versus $3.4 millionor $0.27per Mcfe, in the prior year period. Impairment expense was $6.8 millionin the quarter as a result of our full cost ceiling test due to low natural gas prices over the trailing twelve months, while we recorded no impairment charge in the prior year period. OPERATING INCOME/LOSS Operating loss adjusted for cash settled derivatives was $4.9 millionfor the quarter, which included $7.3 millionreceived for cash settled derivatives. Operating loss, defined as revenues minus operating expenses, totaled $12.3 millionin the quarter prior to cash settled derivatives. Operating income adjusted for cash settled derivatives was $6.3 millionin the prior year period, which included $2.0 millionreceived for cash settled derivatives. Operating income totaled $4.4 millionin the prior year period prior to cash settled derivatives. (See accompanying table at the end of this press release that reconciles operating income (loss) adjusted for cash settled derivatives, which is a non-US GAAP financial measure, to its most directly comparable US GAAP financial measure.) INTEREST EXPENSE Interest expense totaled $1.7 millionin the quarter, which included interest payable in cash of $1.0 millionincurred on the credit facility and non-cash interest of $0.7 millionincurred primarily on the Company's second lien notes, which included $0.5 millionpaid in-kind interest and $0.2 millionamortization of debt discount and issuance costs. Interest expense for the prior year period was $3.4 million, which included interest payable in cash of $1.0 millionincurred on the credit facility and non-cash interest of $2.4 millionincurred on the Company's second lien notes, which included $1.4 millionpaid in-kind interest and $1.0 millionamortization of debt discount and issuance costs. (See accompanying table at the end of this press release that reconciles interest payable in cash, which is a non-US GAAP financial measure, to its most directly comparable US GAAP financial measure.) CAPITAL EXPENDITURES Capital expenditures totaled $10.2 millionin the quarter, of which a majority was spent on drilling and completion costs, versus $25.0 million in the prior year period, of which $24.5 millionwas spent on drilling and completion costs and $0.5 millionon other expenditures. The Company conducted drilling operations on 6 gross (2.2 net) wells in the quarter and added 1 gross (0.8 net) wells to production. The Company had 13 gross (4.7 net) wells in the drilling or completion process at the end of the quarter, which the Company plans to complete in the future. BALANCE SHEET The Company exited the quarter with $1.6 millionof cash, $95.4 millionoutstanding under the Company's credit facility, and total principal debt outstanding, including the credit facility and second lien notes, of $109.3 million. CRUDE OIL AND NATURAL GAS DERIVATIVES The Company had a loss of $1.7 millionon its derivatives not designated as hedges in the quarter, which was comprised of a gain of $7.3 millionon cash settlements and a $9.0 millionloss representing the change of the fair value of our open natural gas and oil derivative contracts, versus a gain of $12.7 millionon its derivatives not designated as hedges in the prior year period, which was comprised of a gain of $10.7 millionrepresenting the change of the fair value of our open natural gas and oil derivative contracts as well as a $2.0 milliongain on cash settlement. OTHER INFORMATION In this press release, the Company refers to several non-US GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, DCF, operating income (loss) adjusted for cash settled derivatives, oil and natural gas revenues adjusted for cash settled derivatives, G&A expense payable in cash and interest expense payable in cash. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and DCF are good financial indicators of the Company's performance and ability to internally generate operating funds. DCF should not be considered an alternative to net cash provided by operating activities, as defined by US GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to net income (loss) applicable to common stock, as defined by US GAAP. Operating income (loss) adjusted for cash settled derivatives should not be considered an alternative for operating income, as defined by US GAAP. Oil and natural gas revenues adjusted for cash settled derivatives should not be considered an alternative for oil and natural gas revenues, as defined by US GAAP. G&A payable in cash should not be considered an alternative to general and administrative expense, as defined by US GAAP. Interest expense payable in cash should not be considered an alternative to interest expense, as defined by US GAAP. Management believes that all of these non-US GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors because they are monitored and used by Company management and widely used by professional research analysts in the valuation and investment recommendations of companies within the oil and gas exploration and production industry. Unless otherwise stated, oil production volumes include condensate. Certain statements in this news release regarding future expectations and plans for future activities may be regarded as 'forward looking statements' within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. They are subject to various risks, such as financial market conditions, changes in commodities prices and costs of drilling and completion, operating hazards, drilling risks, and the inherent uncertainties in interpreting engineering data relating to underground accumulations of oil and gas, as well as other risks discussed in detail in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019and other subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Goodrich Petroleum is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company listed on NYSE American under the symbol 'GDP'.



















GOODRICH PETROLEUM CORPORATION







SELECTED INCOME AND PRODUCTION DATA







(In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

































Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended





June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019 Volumes

















Natural gas (MMcf)

12,349

12,305

24,591

21,366

Oil and condensate (MBbls)

36

45

74

92

Mmcfe - Total

12,562

12,577

25,033

21,918





















Mcfe per day

138,046

138,208

137,544

121,096



















Reconciliation of Oil and natural gas revenues adjusted for cash settled derivativs (non-US GAAP)

























Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended





June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019 Oil and natural gas revenues (US GAAP)

$ 20,471

$ 31,886

$ 43,454

$ 61,032 Net cash received (paid) for settlement of derivative instruments (4)

7,339

1,973

13,308

213 Oil and natural gas revenues adjusted for cash settled derivatives

$ 27,810

$ 33,859

$ 56,762

$ 61,245







































Oil and natural gas revenues

$ 20,471

$ 31,886

$ 43,454

$ 61,032 Other

3

(2)

6

(8)





$ 20,474

$ 31,884

$ 43,460

$ 61,024



















Operating Expenses

















Lease operating expense (LOE excluding workovers - $2,697, $2,788, $5,539 and $5,474, respectively)

3,225

2,978

6,553

6,313

Production and other taxes

907

624

1,770

1,255

Transportation and processing

5,375

5,754

10,250

10,455

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

11,876

13,299

25,143

23,345

General and administrative (payable in cash - $3,170, $3,380, $6,950 and $7,146, respectively)

4,522

4,936

9,436

10,246

Impairment of oil and natural gas properties

6,847

-

6,847

-

Other

(10)

(59)

(2)

(49) Operating income (loss)

(12,268)

4,352

(16,537)

9,459



















Other income (expense)

















Interest expense (payable in cash - $978, $990, $2,148 and $1,454, respectively)

(1,725)

(3,398)

(3,677)

(7,055)

Interest income and other expense

23

18

142

24

Gain (loss) on commodity derivatives not designated as hedges (4)

(1,688)

12,653

7,450

11,645

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

-

(1,846)

-

(1,846)





(3,390)

7,427

3,915

2,768



















Income (loss) before income taxes

(15,658)

11,779

(12,622)

12,227 Income tax benefit

-

-

-

- Net income (loss)

$ (15,658)

$ 11,779

$ (12,622)

$ 12,227





























































Discretionary cash flow (see non-US GAAP reconciliation) (1)

$ 14,512

$ 20,571

$ 29,897

$ 35,371





















Adjusted EBITDA (see calculation and non-US GAAP reconciliation) (2)

$ 15,445

$ 21,533

$ 31,850

$ 36,747



















Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

12,540

12,211

12,536

12,181 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted (3)

12,540

14,581

12,536

14,498



















Net income (loss) per share

















Net income (loss) per common share - basic

$ (1.25)

$ 0.96

$ (1.01)

$ 1.00

Net income (loss) per common share - diluted

$ (1.25)

$ 0.82

$ (1.01)

$ 0.85



















(1) Discretionary cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities. Management believes that the non-US GAAP measure of discretionary cash flow is useful as an indicator of an oil and natural gas exploration and production company's ability to internally fund exploration and development activities and to service or incur additional debt. The company has also included this information because changes in operating assets and liabilities relate to the timing of cash receipts and disbursements which the company may not control and may not relate to the period in which the operating activities occurred. Operating cash flow should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net cash provided by operating activities prepared in accordance with US GAAP.



















(2) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest expense, income and similar taxes, DD&A, share based compensation expense and impairment of oil and natural gas properties. In calculating adjusted EBITDA, reorganization gains/losses and gains/losses on commodity derivatives not designated as hedges net of cash received or paid in settlement of derivative instruments are also excluded. Other excluded items include interest income and other, adjustments per our 2019 Senior Credit Facility agreement for operating leases under ASC 842 and any other extraordinary non-cash gains/losses.



















(3) Fully diluted shares excludes approximately 2.3 million potentially dilutive instruments that were anti-dilutive for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and approximately 2.1 million potentially dilutive instruments that were anti-dilutive for the six months ended June 30, 2020.



















(4) Includes $1.8 million gain realized related to July 2020 natural gas derivative contracts settled in June 2020. GOODRICH PETROLEUM CORPORATION







Per Unit Sales Prices and Costs (Unaudited)

































Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended





June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019 Average sales price per unit:

















Oil (per Bbl)

















Including net cash received from/paid to settle oil derivatives

$ 58.55

$ 59.28

$ 57.35

$ 58.16

Excluding net cash received from/paid to settle oil derivatives

$ 40.41

$ 65.00

$ 44.15

$ 62.18

Natural gas (per Mcf)

















Including net cash received from/paid to settle natural gas derivatives (4)

$ 2.08

$ 2.54

$ 2.14

$ 2.62

Excluding net cash received from/paid to settle natural gas derivatives

$ 1.54

$ 2.35

$ 1.63

$ 2.59

Oil and natural gas (per Mcfe)

















Including net cash received from/paid to settle oil and natural gas derivatives (4)

$ 2.21

$ 2.70

$ 2.27

$ 2.80

Excluding net cash received from/paid to settle oil and natural gas derivatives

$ 1.63

$ 2.54

$ 1.74

$ 2.78







































Costs Per Mcfe

















Lease operating expense ($0.22, $0.22, $0.22 and $0.25 excluding workovers, respectively)

$ 0.26

$ 0.24

$ 0.26

$ 0.29

Production and other taxes

$ 0.07

$ 0.05

$ 0.07

$ 0.06

Transportation and processing

$ 0.43

$ 0.46

$ 0.42

$ 0.48

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

$ 0.95

$ 1.06

$ 1.00

$ 1.07

General and administrative (payable in cash - $0.25, $0.27, $0.28 and $0.33, respectively)

$ 0.36

$ 0.39

$ 0.38

$ 0.47

Impairment of oil and natural gas properties

$ 0.55





$ 0.27





Other

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -





$ 2.61

$ 2.19

$ 2.40

$ 2.35





.











Note: Amounts on a per Mcfe basis may not total due to rounding.

































GOODRICH PETROLEUM CORPORATION







Cash Flow Data (In Thousands) (Unaudited)

























Reconciliation of discretionary cash flow and net cash provided by operating activities (non-US GAAP)





















Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities (US GAAP)

$ 16,230

$ 23,346

$ 31,080

$ 41,253 Net changes in working capital

1,718

2,775

1,183

5,882 Discretionary cash flow (1) $ 14,512

$ 20,571

$ 29,897

$ 35,371

























































Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:















Net income (loss)

$ (15,658)

$ 11,779

$ (12,622)

$ 12,227 Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities















Depreciation, depletion and amortization ('DD&A')

11,876

13,299

25,143

23,345 Right of use asset depreciation

313

341

626

626 Impairment of oil and natural gas properties

6,847

-

6,847

- (Gain) loss on derivatives not designated as hedges

1,688

(12,653)

(7,450)

(11,645) Net cash received from (paid for) settlement of derivative instruments (4)

7,339

1,973

13,308

213 Share based compensation (non-cash)

1,373

1,580

2,529

3,148 Amortization of finance cost, debt discount, paid in-kind interest and accretion

747

4,252

1,529

7,445 Other

(13)

-

(13)

12 Change in assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable, trade and other, net of allowance

90

(1,260)

(83)

(1,916) Accrued oil and gas revenue

17

(3,641)

3,752

(1,405) Prepaid expenses and other

48

96

52

131 Accounts payable

355

7,522

286

10,163 Accrued liabilities

1,208

58

(2,824)

(1,091) Net cash provided by operating activities

16,230

23,346

31,080

41,253 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:















Capital expenditures

(18,158)

(26,812)

(33,196)

(55,066) Proceeds from sale of assets

-

-

-

1,284 Net cash used in investing activities

(18,158)

(26,812)

(33,196)

(53,782) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:















Principal payments of bank borrowings

-

(47,500)

-

(49,500) Proceeds from bank borrowings

2,500

99,900

2,500

106,900 Repayments of Convertible Second Lien Notes

-

(56,728)

-

(56,728) Proceeds from New 2L Notes

-

12,000

-

12,000 Issuance cost, net

-

(2,000)

-

(2,000) Purchase of treasury stock and other

(270)

(537)

(272)

(542) Net cash provided by financing activities

2,230

5,135

2,228

10,130 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

302

1,669

112

(2,399) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

1,262

-

1,452

4,068 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 1,564

$ 1,669

$ 1,564

$ 1,669



















GOODRICH PETROLEUM CORPORATION







Other Information and Reconciliations (In Thousands)



























Supplemental Balance Sheet Data (unaudited)

















As of

















June 30, 2020













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,564

































Long-term debt, net

$ 107,925













Unamortized debt discount and issuance cost

1,334













Total principal amount of debt

$ 109,259































Reconciliation of Net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-US GAAP)

































Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended





June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

Net income (loss) (US GAAP)

$ (15,658)

$ 11,779

$ (12,622)

$ 12,227

Depreciation, depletion and amortization ('DD&A')

11,876

13,299

25,143

23,345

Share-based compensation expense (non-cash)

1,374

1,580

2,529

3,148

Impairment of oil and natural gas properties

6,847

-

6,847

-

Interest expense

1,725

3,398

3,677

7,055

(Gain) loss on commodity derivatives not designated as hedges, not settled

9,027

(10,680)

5,858

(11,432)

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

-

1,846

-

1,846

Other items **

254

311

418

558

Adjusted EBITDA (2)

$ 15,445

$ 21,533

$ 31,850

$ 36,747





















** Other items include $0.3 million, $0.3 million, $0.4 million and $0.6 million, respectively, from the impact of accounting for operating leases under ASC 842 as well as interest income, reorganization items and other non-recurring income and expense.



















Derivative Activity





































Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended





June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

Gain (loss) on commodity derivatives not designated as hedges, not settled

$ (9,027)

$ 10,680

$ (5,858)

$ 11,432

Net cash received from (paid for) settlement of derivative instruments (4)

7,339

1,973

13,308

213

Total gain (loss) on derivatives not designated as hedges

$ (1,688)

$ 12,653

$ 7,450

$ 11,645



















Reconciliation of interest payable in cash to interest expense

































Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended





June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

Interest expense (GAAP)

$ 1,725

$ 3,398

$ 3,677

$ 7,055

Amortization of debt discount and issuance cost and paid-in-kind interest

(747)

(2,408)

(1,529)

(5,601)

Interest payable in cash

$ 978

$ 990

$ 2,148

$ 1,454







































GOODRICH PETROLEUM CORPORATION







Other Information and Reconciliations continued (In Thousands, except per unit amounts)



























Reconciliation of capital expenditures (unaudited)























Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019 Net cash used in investing activities (US GAAP)

$ (18,158)

$ (26,812)

$ (33,196)

$ (53,782) Cash proceeds related to sale of assets

-

-

-

(1,284) Miscellaneous capitalized costs & ARO adjustments

(253)

(239)

(429)

(441) Cost incurred in prior period and paid in current period

9,330

9,145

6,175

8,086 Capital accrual at period end

(1,117)

(7,067)

(1,117)

(7,067) Total capital expenditures

$ (10,198)

$ (24,973)

$ (28,567)

$ (54,488)







































Reconciliation of general & administrative expense payable in cash to general and administrative expense (non-GAAP)

























Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended





June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019 General & administrative expense (GAAP)

$ 4,522

$ 4,936

$ 9,436

$ 10,246 Share based compensation

(1,352)

(1,556)

(2,486)

(3,100) General & administrative expense payable in cash

$ 3,170

$ 3,380

$ 6,950

$ 7,146

Oil and natural gas production (Mcfe)

12,562

12,577

25,033

21,918

General and administrative expense payable in cash per Mcfe

$ 0.25

$ 0.27

$ 0.28

$ 0.33







































Reconciliation of Operating income (loss) adjusted for cash settled derivatives (non-GAAP)

























Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended





June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019 Operating income (loss) (US GAAP)

$ (12,268)

$ 4,352

$ (16,537)

$ 9,459 Net cash received from (paid for) settlement of derivative instruments (4)

7,339

1,973

13,308

213 Operating income (loss) adjusted for cash settled derivatives

$ (4,929)

$ 6,325

$ (3,229)

$ 9,672 SOURCE Goodrich Petroleum Corporation Attachments Original document

