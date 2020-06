Goodrich Petroleum President and COO Rob Turnham sits down to discuss with David Ramsden-Wood of #hottakeoftheday the challenges and opportunities of being a public oil and gas company during these difficult times. Click Here

Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Goodrich Petroleum Corporation published this content on 25 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2020 20:28:06 UTC