Goodwin : Company Secretary Change

2nd January 2019
GOODWIN PLC ('the Company')
RESIGNATION OF COMPANY SECRETARY
The Company announces the resignation due to retirement on 2nd January 2019 of
Mrs. Pamela Ashley, Company Secretary.
The Board wishes to place on record its appreciation of Mrs. Ashley's hard work and loyalty to the Group during a period of over forty two years' employment, the last twenty six of which have been as Company Secretary.
Mrs. Ashley will continue to be employed on a part time basis as a member of the Audit Committee.
Mrs. Ashley is replaced as Company Secretary by Mrs. Jenny Martin, who has worked for the Company as Assistant Company Secretary since 2013, during which time she has qualified as a Chartered Company Secretary.
J. W. GOODWIN
Chairman.
End.
Disclaimer
Goodwin plc published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 09:28:07 UTC