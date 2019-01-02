Goodwin : Company Secretary Change

2nd January 2019

GOODWIN PLC ('the Company')

RESIGNATION OF COMPANY SECRETARY

The Company announces the resignation due to retirement on 2nd January 2019 of

Mrs. Pamela Ashley, Company Secretary.

The Board wishes to place on record its appreciation of Mrs. Ashley's hard work and loyalty to the Group during a period of over forty two years' employment, the last twenty six of which have been as Company Secretary.

Mrs. Ashley will continue to be employed on a part time basis as a member of the Audit Committee.

Mrs. Ashley is replaced as Company Secretary by Mrs. Jenny Martin, who has worked for the Company as Assistant Company Secretary since 2013, during which time she has qualified as a Chartered Company Secretary.

J. W. GOODWIN

Chairman.

