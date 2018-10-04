Log in
GOODWIN PLC (GDWN)
Goodwin : Result of AGM

10/04/2018 | 08:14am CEST

GOODWIN PLC

4th October 2018

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Goodwin PLC ('the Company') announces that at the Company's Annual General Meeting, held on 3rd October 2018, all resolutions detailed in the Notice of Meeting, each being ordinary resolutions, were passed.

Details of proxy votes received are shown on the AGM section of the Company's Investor website and can also be accessed using the following link:

www.goodwin.co.uk/agm/proxy-votes-2018.pdf

P. ASHLEY

Company Secretary

END

