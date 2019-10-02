Log in
Goodwin : Result of AGM

10/02/2019 | 11:44am EDT

GOODWIN PLC

2nd October 2019

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Goodwin PLC ('the Company') announces that at the Company's Annual General Meeting, held on 2nd October 2019, all resolutions detailed in the Notice of Meeting, each being ordinary resolutions, were passed.

Details of proxy votes received are shown on the AGM section of the Company's Investor website and can also be accessed using the following link:

www.goodwin.co.uk/agm/proxy-votes-2019.pdf

J. MARTIN

Company Secretary

END

Disclaimer

Goodwin plc published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 15:43:02 UTC
