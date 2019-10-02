Goodwin : Result of AGM

GOODWIN PLC
2nd October 2019
RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Goodwin PLC ('the Company') announces that at the Company's Annual General Meeting, held on 2nd October 2019, all resolutions detailed in the Notice of Meeting, each being ordinary resolutions, were passed.
Details of proxy votes received are shown on the AGM section of the Company's Investor website and can also be accessed using the following link:
www.goodwin.co.uk/agm/proxy-votes-2019.pdf
J. MARTIN
Company Secretary
END
