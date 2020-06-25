Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (The)    GT

GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY (THE)

(GT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Electric vehicle startup to unveil truck at former GM Ohio auto plant

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/25/2020 | 01:03pm EDT

By David Shepardson

Lordstown Motors Corp is showing its planned electric pickup truck at an event on Thursday as the startup seeks to begin producing vehicles at a former General Motors factory in northeastern Ohio.

Lordstown Motors, which hopes to start delivering the electric pickup to customers by January 2021, will face significant competition from other automakers.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette are attending the event featuring the pre-production Endurance vehicle on Thursday in the politically important state.

Also on Thursday, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co announced a strategic relationship with Lordstown Motors and said it would acquire new Endurance vehicles for its fleet.

Lordstown Chief Executive Steve Burns said the company would "beat everyone to market" with the first EV truck and said the company has essentially pre-sold its first year of production.

The sprawling GM plant's fate became a political lightning rod after the largest U.S. automaker announced its planned closure in November 2018, drawing condemnation from President Donald Trump and many U.S. lawmakers.

On Thursday, the campaign of Trump's presumptive Democratic rival in the November election, former Vice President Joe Biden, said "Trump and GM abandoned Ohio's union workers." The campaign cited a 2017 Trump speech in nearby Youngstown, Ohio, in which Trump said jobs were "all coming back" and urged residents: "Don't move. Don't sell your house."

As recently as 2016, the GM plant employed 4,500 workers. Its March 2019 closure was devastating to the area.

Lordstown Motors, which is 10% owned by Workhorse Group Inc , bought the former GM plant and equipment for $20 million (£16 million) as part of its ambitious plan to begin delivering electric pickup trucks to customers by year end - a goal which has since been delayed to January.

The startup currently has 70 employees and about 100 contractors. Other firms are preparing to enter the electric truck sector.

GM plans to build its first electric pickup truck in 2021. Tesla Inc plans to start building its electric Cybertruck in 2021, while Nikola Corp plans to build an electric truck by 2022.

Electric vehicle startup Rivian plans to build an electric pickup truck starting in late 2020, while Ford Motor Co will introduce an electric F-150 truck in 2022.

In December, GM and South Korea's LG Chem said they would invest $2.3 billion to build an electric vehicle battery cell joint-venture plant near the Lordstown plant.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Jonathan Oatis)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORD MOTOR COMPANY 0.08% 5.9541 Delayed Quote.-36.02%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -0.99% 25.02 Delayed Quote.-30.93%
GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY (THE) 2.05% 8.69 Delayed Quote.-45.23%
LG CHEM, LTD. -3.29% 499000 End-of-day quote.57.17%
LG CORP. -3.63% 71700 End-of-day quote.-2.85%
NIKOLA CORPORATION -1.84% 72.81 Delayed Quote.618.90%
TESLA, INC. 1.45% 974.3117 Delayed Quote.129.69%
WORKHORSE GROUP INC. 4.00% 8.7799 Delayed Quote.128.62%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COM
01:03pElectric vehicle startup to unveil truck at former GM Ohio auto plant
RE
12:01pGOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER : And Lordstown Motors Connect On Electric Vehicles
PR
06/23U.S. probing tire imports from South Korea, Thailand, Taiwan, Vietnam
RE
06/11GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER : Joins turo to provide timely cleaning service for it's ..
AQ
06/08GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER : Joins Turo To Provide Timely Cleaning Service For Its C..
PR
06/05LILLY LEDBETTER FAIR PAY ACT EXTENDS : Employers Need To Review Compensation Pol..
AQ
06/03GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER : To Present During Deutsche Bank Virtual Investor Confer..
PR
05/29GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER : High Court Booking.com Case Highlights Stale TM Test
AQ
05/27GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER : and Enovos to Reduce CO2 Emissions, Provide Clean Energ..
PR
05/27TRADEMARK PROTECTION FOR ".COMS" : How Far Should It Reach?
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 12 160 M - -
Net income 2020 -790 M - -
Net Debt 2020 5 331 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,63x
Yield 2020 1,87%
Capitalization 1 983 M 1 983 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 63 000
Free-Float 83,4%
Chart GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 9,72 $
Last Close Price 8,52 $
Spread / Highest target 135%
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard J. Kramer Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jon Bellissimo Senior VP-Global Operations & Technology
Darren R. Wells Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sherry Neubert Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Christopher Helsel Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY (THE)-45.23%1 983
BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION-13.73%23 378
MICHELIN SCA-17.60%18 072
NOKIAN RENKAAT OYJ-21.46%3 146
SUMITOMO RUBBER INDUSTRIES, LTD.-18.85%2 721
THE YOKOHAMA RUBBER COMPANY, LIMITED-28.86%2 362
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group