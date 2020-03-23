Goodyear Tire & Rubber : Auto Service, Just Tires to Remain Open Nationwide to Meet Critical Tire and Auto Care Needs

AKRON, Ohio, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the rapid spread of COVID-19, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) today announced changes it is making to meet current customer demand and to help protect the health and wellbeing of its Goodyear Auto Service and Just Tires store teams and guests. These changes will also help to ensure stores can remain open to provide tires and auto care to guests who need them, including law enforcement, first responders and others in essential roles, such as doctors, nurses and grocers.

Changes include temporarily reducing store hours to 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closing on Sundays. This will enable stores to operate in multiple shifts and limit close personal contact among the store teams and with others where possible while still meeting current customer demand.

"Because of the services we provide, many of our guests, including the law enforcement, first responders and medical workers responsible for protecting public health and safety, rely on us for tire and auto service to keep their vehicles on the road," said Fred Thomas, vice president, Goodyear Retail. "With the continued spread of COVID-19 and the unprecedented challenges facing the community, we are reducing our operating hours to allow us to continue to serve our guests while prioritizing the health and wellbeing of our associates."

Additionally, in states that have issued "Shelter-in-Place" or similar non-essential business closure orders, our stores are expected to remain open as auto service providers deliver essential goods and services.

The company will begin operating under reduced hours on March 25, which will continue for at least two weeks or until further notice. Specific hours, services and contact information for individual locations can be found at www.goodyearautoservice.com and www.justtires.com.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 63,000 people and manufactures its products in 47 facilities in 21 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goodyear-auto-service-just-tires-to-remain-open-nationwide-to-meet-critical-tire-and-auto-care-needs-301028533.html

SOURCE The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company