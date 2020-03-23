Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (The)    GT

GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY (THE)

(GT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Goodyear Tire & Rubber : Auto Service, Just Tires to Remain Open Nationwide to Meet Critical Tire and Auto Care Needs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/23/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

AKRON, Ohio, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the rapid spread of COVID-19, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) today announced changes it is making to meet current customer demand and to help protect the health and wellbeing of its Goodyear Auto Service and Just Tires store teams and guests. These changes will also help to ensure stores can remain open to provide tires and auto care to guests who need them, including law enforcement, first responders and others in essential roles, such as doctors, nurses and grocers.

Changes include temporarily reducing store hours to 8 a.m.5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closing on Sundays. This will enable stores to operate in multiple shifts and limit close personal contact among the store teams and with others where possible while still meeting current customer demand.

"Because of the services we provide, many of our guests, including the law enforcement, first responders and medical workers responsible for protecting public health and safety, rely on us for tire and auto service to keep their vehicles on the road," said Fred Thomas, vice president, Goodyear Retail. "With the continued spread of COVID-19 and the unprecedented challenges facing the community, we are reducing our operating hours to allow us to continue to serve our guests while prioritizing the health and wellbeing of our associates."

Additionally, in states that have issued "Shelter-in-Place" or similar non-essential business closure orders, our stores are expected to remain open as auto service providers deliver essential goods and services.

The company will begin operating under reduced hours on March 25, which will continue for at least two weeks or until further notice. Specific hours, services and contact information for individual locations can be found at www.goodyearautoservice.com and www.justtires.com.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 63,000 people and manufactures its products in 47 facilities in 21 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goodyear-auto-service-just-tires-to-remain-open-nationwide-to-meet-critical-tire-and-auto-care-needs-301028533.html

SOURCE The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COM
05:01pGOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER : Auto Service, Just Tires to Remain Open Nationwide to M..
PR
03/17GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO /OH/ : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements ..
AQ
03/02GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER : "March Deal Days" Savings Event from Goodyear Auto Serv..
PR
02/28GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO /OH/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Fina..
AQ
02/27GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER : SHOWCASES DEDICATION TO STEM EDUCATION; 's annual STEM ..
AQ
02/27SKECHERS U S A : COLLABORATES WITH GOODYEAR ON FOOTWEAR; A range of styles featu..
AQ
02/27GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER : First to Achieve Key Labeling Mark for Fuel Efficiency ..
PR
02/27GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER : annual STEM Career Days inspire and open doors for stud..
AQ
02/26GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER : Showcases Dedication to STEM Education
PR
02/26GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER : Top Goodyear AZ Realtors Share Checklist For Making a S..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group