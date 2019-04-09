Goodyear Tire & Rubber : CTO to Deliver Keynote on Future Mobility Trends at Global Tire Industry Conference

AKRON, Ohio, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodyear's Chief Technology Officer Chris Helsel will present the keynote address at the 35th Annual Clemson University Global Tire Industry Conference on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, on April 11. Helsel will present the topic: "Future Mobility Trends and the Role of Tires on Tomorrow's Vehicles."

His presentation will focus on the future trends in mobility, which Goodyear calls FACE, representing Fleets, Autonomous Vehicles, Connected Vehicles and Electric Vehicles. These FACE trends are being driven by automobile manufacturers, regulations, competitive pressures and consumer behaviors.

"Through the years, Goodyear has pushed the envelope with new technology in tires – all-seasons, run-flats, sealants, fuel efficiency, soybean oil and much more," said Helsel. "But we are also embracing digital technology, such as our unique predictive servicing solutions and sensor-enabled products. Many of these new opportunities rely on data that is gathered, analyzed and applied to help us learn and form future mobility solutions."

The company has led innovation in the global tire industry and with 120 years of tire and vehicle expertise, ranging from passenger vehicles and commercial trucks to aircraft and earthmovers, it is well positioned in terms of industry knowledge and infrastructure.

