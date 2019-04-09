Log in
Goodyear Tire & Rubber : CTO to Deliver Keynote on Future Mobility Trends at Global Tire Industry Conference

04/09/2019 | 02:01pm EDT

AKRON, Ohio, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodyear's Chief Technology Officer Chris Helsel will present the keynote address at the 35th Annual Clemson University Global Tire Industry Conference on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, on April 11. Helsel will present the topic: "Future Mobility Trends and the Role of Tires on Tomorrow's Vehicles."

Goodyear’s Chief Technology Officer Chris Helsel

His presentation will focus on the future trends in mobility, which Goodyear calls FACE, representing Fleets, Autonomous Vehicles, Connected Vehicles and Electric Vehicles. These FACE trends are being driven by automobile manufacturers, regulations, competitive pressures and consumer behaviors.

"Through the years, Goodyear has pushed the envelope with new technology in tires – all-seasons, run-flats, sealants, fuel efficiency, soybean oil and much more," said Helsel. "But we are also embracing digital technology, such as our unique predictive servicing solutions and sensor-enabled products. Many of these new opportunities rely on data that is gathered, analyzed and applied to help us learn and form future mobility solutions."

The company has led innovation in the global tire industry and with 120 years of tire and vehicle expertise, ranging from passenger vehicles and commercial trucks to aircraft and earthmovers, it is well positioned in terms of industry knowledge and infrastructure.

Goodyear (NASDAQ: GT) is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 64,000 people and manufactures its products in 47 facilities in 21 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Akron, Ohio, USA. (PRNewsFoto/Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goodyear-cto-to-deliver-keynote-on-future-mobility-trends-at-global-tire-industry-conference-300828236.html

SOURCE The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company


© PRNewswire 2019
