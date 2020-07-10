Goodyear Tire & Rubber : Develops Additional Fitments For New, All-Electric Porsche Taycan

AKRON, Ohio, July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) will provide two additional fitments for the popular Porsche Taycan.

Goodyear was named the supplier for the first models of the Taycan in 2019 and the successful relationship led to additional work with the premium German car manufacturer and two new Goodyear fitments on its all-electric model.

"We are pleased to be able to meet the high-performance demands of a prestigious vehicle such as the Porsche Taycan," said Hans Vrijsen, Managing Director OE Consumer for Goodyear EMEA. "These additional fitments are the product of great, collaborative work with Porsche."

Goodyear will supply the Porsche Taycan with the following fitments, bearing the Porsche certification NF0:

Original fitments

Goodyear Eagle F1 Asymmetric 3 in sizes 265/35ZR21 101Y XL

and 305/30ZR21 104Y XL

in sizes 265/35ZR21 101Y XL and 305/30ZR21 104Y XL Goodyear UltraGrip Performance Gen-1 in sizes 245/45R20 103V XL and 285/40R20 108V XL

in sizes 245/45R20 103V XL and 285/40R20 108V XL Goodyear Eagle Touring in sizes 225/55R19 103H XL

and 275/45R19 108H XL

Additional fitments

Goodyear Eagle F1 SuperSport in sizes 255/40R20 101 Y XL

and 295/35R20 105 Y XL

in sizes 255/40R20 101 Y XL and 295/35R20 105 Y XL Goodyear Eagle Touring in sizes 265/35R21 101 H XL

and 305/30R21 104 H XL

About the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 63,000 people and manufactures its products in 46 facilities in 21 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

