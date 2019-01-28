Log in
News Summary

Goodyear Tire & Rubber : Expands Wrangler Fortitude HT Size Range to Fit Growing Cargo Van Market

01/28/2019 | 07:29pm EST

--Tire delivers strong performance for this hard-working market segment

DALLAS, Texas, Jan. 28, 2019 - Responding to the growing demand of cargo vans used by small businesses, big businesses and companies that deliver packages 'the last mile,' The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has expanded the size offerings of the Goodyear Wrangler Fortitude HT.

With more than 600,000 full-size cargo vans sold over the past two years, the Wrangler Fortitude HT is a rugged tire that is perfectly suited for this changing market segment and its growing business demands.

'We listened to customer feedback and saw an opportunity to meet increasing demand,' said Mike Dwyer, Goodyear's chief customer officer, North America consumer.

A long-lasting tire for a wide variety of vehicles, the Wrangler Fortitude HT, with new commercial service radial (C-type) sizes, handles variable loads and maintains performance under stress.

With an optimized tread design, tough tread compound, full-depth sipes and wide circumferential grooves, the Wrangler Fortitude HT helps reduce road noise, provides uniform wear and long tread life, and helps provide excellent wet traction. It also features many biting edges that enhance traction in the snow.

Its current line of 35 SUV/CUV and light truck sizes is expanding with three C-type sizes, including the popular 235/65R16C and 10 heavy-duty LT sizes, for a total of 48 sizes.

Some vehicle fitments for the Wrangler Fortitude HT include Ford Transit, Ram ProMaster, Chevrolet Express, Mercedes Sprinter, Nissan NV3500, Ford F150/F250/F350 and Chevrolet Silverado 1500/2500/3500, among others.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 64,000 people and manufactures its products in 47 facilities in 21 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

Disclaimer

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company published this content on 28 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2019 00:28:03 UTC
