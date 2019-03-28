Log in
GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY (THE)

GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY (THE)

(GT)
My previous session
Goodyear Tire & Rubber : Recognizes Highway Hero Paul Mathias

03/28/2019 | 07:01pm EDT

AKRON, Ohio, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Paul Mathias, a truck driver who stepped in to help a family when their SUV was struck by another vehicle, today accepted the Goodyear Highway Hero Award.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Akron, Ohio, USA. (PRNewsFoto/Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company)

Mathias, a U.S. military veteran, had just stopped his truck at a red light in Phoenix, Arizona, when a vehicle slammed into an SUV inhabited by a mother and her two children. Mathias helped the mother perform CPR on her son and comforted her daughter, who passed away moments later. He then administered CPR to the boy until emergency crews arrived and took over. The boy survived.

"We are proud to add Paul Mathias to our list of Goodyear Highway Heroes," said Gary Medalis, marketing director, Goodyear.  "His leadership, courage and willingness to help a family in crisis exemplify the spirit of this award."

Mathias received a commemorative Goodyear Highway Hero ring during a special event at the Crowne Plaza Louisville Airport Hotel in Louisville, Kentucky.

Since it was established in 1983, the Goodyear Highway Hero Award has honored truck drivers who put themselves in harm's way to help others. The winner was selected by an independent panel consisting of members of the trucking trade media. Other finalists for this year's Goodyear Highway Hero Award included Darrell Atkins, a driver from Alvaredo, Texas, and Don Frederick, a driver from Kimbolton, Ohio.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT):

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 64,000 people and manufactures its products in 47 facilities in 21 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry.

For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

 

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goodyear-recognizes-highway-hero-paul-mathias-300819756.html

SOURCE The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company


© PRNewswire 2019
